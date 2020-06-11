×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenyan fresh produce exporters seek better deals amid Brexit fears

By Philip Mwakio | October 27th 2020 at 10:00:00 GMT +0300

Avocados from Avoveg Limited, a company that deals with processing and export of horticultural produce. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Traders in fresh produce have intensified efforts to improve export channels to the international markets.

Other than the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, the dealers are seeking to increase the volumes of exports through the Port of Mombasa and the Moi International Airport, Mombasa.

The dealers, who toured various export outlets and met several stakeholders in the export chain in Mombasa, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing upgrading of the Moi International Airport and the preparedness of the Mombasa port to handle bulkier volumes of horticultural exports.

At the same time, traders urged the government to expedite negotiations and signing of trade agreements with the United Kingdom before the January 1, 2021 Brexit date when the UK will officially leave the European Union.

They noted that this is the only way to avoid Kenyan fresh produce that enjoys duty-free treatment in the UK from being slapped with huge duty that will render it uncompetitive in the international market.

Read More

The team, which comprised officials from the Kenya Flower Council (KFC), Fresh Produce Exporters Association of Kenya, Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya and Horticultural Crops Directorate, Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) and Kenya Airways (KQ), also toured laboratories and testing centres of food and logistics.

“There is a lot of potential for horticultural produce export in the Coast, and we want to tap into this potential. We have seen for ourselves, for example, that the port of Mombasa can handle whatever volumes that can be made available,” said KFC Chief Executive Clement Tulezi. The two-day meeting was supported by TradeMark East Africa to increase access to the international markets of Kenya’s fresh produce.  

Related Topics
Brexit Export European Union Flower Council Kenya Airways Kenya Airport Authority Fresh Produce
Share this story
Previous article
Kisumu entrepreneur turns fish waste into useful products for export market
Next article
Saudi Arabia condemns cartoons offending Prophet Mohammad

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Rwanda to produce cannabis for export
Rwanda to produce cannabis for export

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru: DP was aware of handshake
Uhuru: DP was aware of handshake

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

7 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

9 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

19 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

21 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why law reform duels are all about power struggles among the elite

Why law reform duels are all about power struggles among the elite
Macharia Munene 44 minutes ago
How investors were left holding Sh100b bonds they can't cash

How investors were left holding Sh100b bonds they can't cash
Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
From huge profits to junk paper: The fall of Kenya’s corporate bond market

From huge profits to junk paper: The fall of Kenya’s corporate bond market
Wainaina Wambu 2 hours ago
What’s in a brand? Why local fuel dealers are cheaper at the pump

What’s in a brand? Why local fuel dealers are cheaper at the pump
Macharia Kamau 3 hours ago

Read More

How investors were left holding Sh100b bonds they can't cash

Financial Standard

How investors were left holding Sh100b bonds they can't cash

How investors were left holding Sh100b bonds they can't cash

Centum boss on defying virus odds to post record profits

Financial Standard

Centum boss on defying virus odds to post record profits

Centum boss on defying virus odds to post record profits

Those writing Posta’s obituary are dead wrong, says postmaster general

Financial Standard

Those writing Posta’s obituary are dead wrong, says postmaster general

Those writing Posta’s obituary are dead wrong, says postmaster general

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.