×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

HomeBoyz entertainment to list at NSE before 2021

By Fredrick Obura | October 26th 2020 at 16:22:40 GMT +0300

HomeBoyz Entertainment Founder Myke Rabar speaking at the launch of BBI Report

NAIROBI, KENYA: HomeBoyz entertainment has announced plans to list at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) before the end of the year.

The company was formed in 1992 as a small DJ agency catering for weddings and house parties and has today grown to be the biggest and most influential entertainment company in the region.

It now employs over 200 people whose livelihoods depend on the growth of the entertainment industry.

“It has not been easy building and sustaining the business under the current environment, especially being in the informal sector. However, with perseverance, we have soldiered on into existence under the current circumstances” its founder Myke Rabar said on Monday in Nairobi.

“Listing at the NSE will be a milestone and the first to a business like ours in the informal sector,” he said.

Read More

He spoke at the official launch of the Building Bridges Initiative in Nairobi attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga among other leaders.

In his speech, he hailed the document as pro-small businesses that will address regular hurdles youth encounter in setting up enterprises.

According to proposals in the document, youthful entrepreneurs will be exempted from paying taxes for seven years from the moment they register their businesses.

The report says such a proposal was necessary to safeguard the entrepreneurial spirit of youth in the country.

“The Bill seeks to amend the Micro and Small Enterprises Act, 2012 to give youth-owned enterprises a seven-year tax break, and to establish business incubation centers across the country to provide business advisory services, which include access to capital and government contracts," the report reads in part.

Youthful entrepreneurs will be exempted from paying taxes for seven years from the moment they register their businesses.

According to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report released yesterday, such a proposal was necessary to safeguard the entrepreneurial spirit of youth in the country.

“The Bill seeks to amend the Micro and Small Enterprises Act, 2012 to give youth-owned enterprises a seven-year tax break, and to establish business incubation centres across the country to provide business advisory services, which include access to capital and government contracts," the report reads in part.

Presumptive tax

Last year, KRA issued a directive targeting small businesses with a presumptive tax which would be included in their renewable trading licence.

The Micro and Small Enterprises Act of 2012 defines micro-enterprises as those with an annual turnover of less than Sh500,000. Small enterprises are those with a turnover of between Sh500,000 and Sh5 million.

To enjoy the tax incentive, youth will be required to register their ventures with the office of the registrar of micro and small enterprises.

According to data from Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Kenya’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) contributed approximately 40 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product in 2018 with the majority falling in the informal sector.

Related Topics
HomeBoyz Nairobi Securities Exchange Myke Rabar
Share this story
Previous article
Ruto puts up a brave show at Bomas
Next article
BBI: Uhuru tells Ruto to toe the line

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kiprono Kittony takes over as NSE Chairperson
Kiprono Kittony takes over as NSE Chairperson

LATEST STORIES

BBI: Uhuru tells Ruto to toe the line
BBI: Uhuru tells Ruto to toe the line

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

6 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

8 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

19 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

20 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why supplementing testosterone may do more harm than good

Why supplementing testosterone may do more harm than good
The Conversation 7 hours ago
When the body can’t break down fats

When the body can’t break down fats
Yvonne Kawira 8 hours ago
Report reveals county of unfit people

Report reveals county of unfit people
Gatonye Gathura 8 hours ago
How the interval between dinner time and bed time affects your health

How the interval between dinner time and bed time affects your health
Gatonye Gathura 9 hours ago

Read More

Tanzania's 'Bulldozer' president hopes mega-projects impress voters

Business News

Tanzania's 'Bulldozer' president hopes mega-projects impress voters

Tanzania's 'Bulldozer' president hopes mega-projects impress voters

African money transfer firms thrive as pandemic spurs online remittances

Business News

African money transfer firms thrive as pandemic spurs online remittances

African money transfer firms thrive as pandemic spurs online remittances

Family Bank donates Sh1 million cancer equipment to county

Business News

Family Bank donates Sh1 million cancer equipment to county

Family Bank donates Sh1 million cancer equipment to county

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.