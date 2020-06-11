×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Lee's death sparks hope for Samsung shake-up, dividends

By Reuters | October 26th 2020 at 01:00:00 GMT +0300

Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and affiliates rose on Monday after the death a day earlier of Chairman Lee Kun-hee sparked hopes for stake sales, higher dividends and long-awaited restructuring, analysts said.

Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee (C) arrives at a main office of the Federation of Korean Industries, the country' biggest business lobby group, to meet President-elect Lee Myung-bak with other businessmen in Seoul December 28, 2007. [Reuters]

Investors are betting that the imperatives of maintaining Lee family control and paying inheritance tax - estimated at about 10 trillion won (USD8.9 billion) for listed stockholdings alone - will be the catalyst for change, although analysts are divided on what form that change will take.

Shares in Samsung C&T and Samsung Life Insurance closed up 13.5 per cent at a two-month high and 3.8 per cent, respectively, while shares in Samsung SDS also rose. Samsung Electronics - the jewel in the group’s crown - finished 0.3 per cent higher.

Son and heir apparent Jay Y. Lee has a 17.3 per cent stake in Samsung C&T, the de facto holding firm, while the late Lee was the top shareholder of Samsung Life with 20.76 per cent stake.

“The inheritance tax is outrageous, so family members might have no choice but to sell stakes in some non-core firms” such as Samsung Life, said NH Investment Securities analyst Kim Dong-yang.

Read More

“It may be likely for Samsung C&T to consider increasing dividends for the family to cover such a high inheritance tax,” KB Securities analyst Jeong Dong-ik said.

Lee, 78, died on Sunday, six years after he was hospitalised due to heart attack in 2014. Since then, Samsung carried out a flurry of stake sales and restructuring to streamline the sprawling conglomerate and cement the junior Lee’s control.

Investors have long anticipated a further shake-up in the event of Lee’s death, hoping for gains from restructuring to strengthen de facto holding company Samsung C&T’s control of Samsung Electronics, such as Samsung C&T buying an affiliate’s stake in the tech giant.

“At this point, it is difficult to expect when Samsung Group will kick off with a restructuring process as Jay Y. Lee is still facing trials, making it difficult for the group’s management to begin organisational changes,” Jeong said.

Lee is in two trials for suspected accounting fraud and stock price manipulation, as well as for his role in a bribery scandal that triggered the impeachment of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye. The second trial resumed hearings on Monday.

Lee did not attend the trial on Monday, as Samsung executives joined other business and political leaders for the second day of funeral services for his father.  

Related Topics
Samsung Lee Kun-hee Huawei Inheritance Tax Smartphones
Share this story
Previous article
Covid-19: China tests entire city for the second time this month
Next article
Explainer: How the controversial Video Assistant Referee really works

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

60 Kenyan students graduate in Huawei 5G program
60 Kenyan students graduate in Huawei 5G program

LATEST STORIES

Live: BBI Bomas conference as it unfolds
Live: BBI Bomas conference as it unfolds

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

6 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

8 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

19 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

20 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why supplementing testosterone may do more harm than good

Why supplementing testosterone may do more harm than good
The Conversation 3 hours ago
When the body can’t break down fats

When the body can’t break down fats
Yvonne Kawira 4 hours ago
The county of unfit people

The county of unfit people
Gatonye Gathura 4 hours ago
How the interval between dinner time and bed time affects your health

How the interval between dinner time and bed time affects your health
Gatonye Gathura 5 hours ago

Read More

Firm unveils next steps in evolution of Caller ID

Sci & Tech

Firm unveils next steps in evolution of Caller ID

Firm unveils next steps in evolution of Caller ID

Three arrested with sim cards in suspected fraud

Sci & Tech

Three arrested with sim cards in suspected fraud

Three arrested with sim cards in suspected fraud

Facebook launches dating service

Sci & Tech

Facebook launches dating service

Facebook launches dating service

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.