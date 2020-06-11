×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Fate of projects hang in balance as counties lose Sh19 billion in local revenue

By Harold Odhiambo | October 26th 2020 at 11:19:36 GMT +0300

Counties may have failed to implement some key projects in the last financial year which ended on June 30, after the devolved units lost about Sh19 billion in projected local revenue during the 2019/2020 financial year.

According to a report released by the Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o (pictured above), counties collected only Sh35.7 billion against a projection of Sh54.9 billion during the period under review.

The revenues had been expected to help complement some Sh316.5 billion equitable share received from the national government as well as donations and grants from donors to help finance projects and activities.

The figure also reflected a drop of about Sh4.5 billion from the Sh40.3 billion that was collected by counties during the 2018/2019 financial year.

Read More

The statistics highlight the gaping hole the pandemic has left on the economy even as counties continue to grapple with huge pending bills and several stalled projects, some of which may not be completed before the next polls.

And with the revelations, questions remain whether counties will be able to bridge the gap in revenue shortfall in this financial year as time and Covid-19 remain the thorn in the flesh for counties.

Only five out of the 47 counties managed to defy odds brought by Covid-19 as well as other challenges to meet their revenue targets.

They include Homa Bay (Sh118 million), Taita Taveta (Sh296 million), Machakos (Sh1.3 billion), Lamu (Sh108 million) and Bomet (Sh201 million).

Most of the counties had been hoping to improve their revenues in the last quarter of the financial year before Covid-19 struck and halted those plans.

The report captured the period between July 2019 to June 2020.

The COB attributed the drop in locally generated revenue to the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected several operations in counties with a number of them still struggling to find a footing.

“This underperformance of own-source revenue collection was, partly, as a result of economic disruptions occasioned by actions taken by the government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 Pandemic which impacted all sectors of the economy,” said Nyakang’o.

The report titled, “County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report for the FY 2019/20” indicates that drops in revenues impacts negatively on budget implementation.

Despite the low generation of local revenue, the COB has also faulted some counties of weak budget controls that has seen some counties even spend locally collected revenue at source.

During the period under review, Nairobi County continued with its dominance in the generation of local revenue by recording Sh8.7 billion in locally generated revenue. The county had projected to raise about Sh17 billion with its collection only half of its projections.

In the past financial years, Nairobi has been the highest locally revenue generator and has also been topping the list of counties with huge allocations from the national government.

Other counties that also generated high revenue despite not reaching their revenue targets included Mombasa and Nakuru counties which collected Sh3.2 billion and Sh2.55 billion respectively.

According to Nyakang’o, some seven counties to fail to generate even half their targets and recorded figures below 50 percent.

The counties include Meru, Nandi, Busia, Siaya, Wajir, Kajiado, and Kisii which struggled to improve their revenues in the last financial year even though they were not the worst perfoming counties.

The report indicates that counties that generated the lowest revenues included West Pokot, (Sh107 million), Tana River (Sh64.4 million) and Wajir (Sh60.4 million).

This comes even as the COB also faulted counties for underutilizing development expenditure despite receiving money from the national government and from grants.

According to the COB, counties spent Sh104.5 billion on development against a budget of Sh187 billion. This means that about Sh82 billion meant for implementing development projects was not utilized.

Analysis of development expenditure indicates that Murang’a, Isiolo, Mandera and Marsabit Counties attained the highest absorption rates at 85.7 per cent, 79.7 per cent, 79.7 per cent and 79 per cent respectively.

Several other counties, however, failed to properly utilize their development funds which is an indication that some projects that had been planned for the financial year were not completed.

Although the failure to absorb the funds can be blamed on Covid-19 which paralyzed activities, several projects continue to lie abandoned in several counties with some already in ruins.

In Nyanza for instance, a number of projects have been abandoned by contractors with some dating back to the 2014/2015 financial year.

The projects include dispensaries, early childhood education centres, roads, resource centres, colleges and Huduma centres.

Although some of the projects were not included in the 2019/2020 budget, reports by the COB indicates that funds to implement development projects were available but counties underutilised them.

Related Topics
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o Counties Budget County revenue
Share this story
Previous article
SETTLED: Why Chelsea were not awarded a penalty for Maguire’s headlock on Azpilicueta
Next article
Covid-19: China tests entire city for the second time this month

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Counties losing huge revenue to poorly drafted laws
Counties losing huge revenue to poorly drafted laws

LATEST STORIES

Live: BBI Bomas conference as it unfolds
Live: BBI Bomas conference as it unfolds

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

6 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

8 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

18 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

20 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Here dad: Secret to being a good father

Here dad: Secret to being a good father
BBC 1 day ago
Cancer reminded me why I wanted to live

Cancer reminded me why I wanted to live
Vivianne Wandera 1 day ago
The ‘hairforce’ one: Should fadhe keep fudhe?

The ‘hairforce’ one: Should fadhe keep fudhe?
David Odongo 1 day ago
When you win the case but an award is next to nothing

When you win the case but an award is next to nothing
Kamau Muthoni 1 day ago

Read More

US launches COVID-19 recovery financing for sub Saharan Africa

Business News

US launches COVID-19 recovery financing for sub Saharan Africa

US launches COVID-19 recovery financing for sub Saharan Africa

Firm unites businesses worldwide to preserve the environment

Business News

Firm unites businesses worldwide to preserve the environment

Firm unites businesses worldwide to preserve the environment

Facebook gives users a window to appeal content ban

Business News

Facebook gives users a window to appeal content ban

Facebook gives users a window to appeal content ban

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.