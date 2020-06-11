×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Family Bank donates Sh1 million cancer equipment to Makueni County

By Sara Okuoro | October 26th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Family Bank has donated chemotherapy chairs and bio-safety cabinets valued at Sh1 million to the County Government of Makueni for its cancer treatment and management centre at the Makueni County Referral Hospital.

The Department of Health Services in Makueni reporting a high prevalence of cervical, prostate and breast cancers within the county.

“This is one of the major initiatives we are doing as a county. As a country, we do not have many public facilities that are able to address this disease. We are thankful to Family Bank and the First Ladies Association for supporting Makueni County. This is a noble cause that Family Bank is donating towards and we believe that the people of Makueni County will find this beneficial,” said Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

Family Bank Chief Executive Rebecca Mbithi said that the donations will go a long way towards promoting access to affordable and improved quality management of cancer patients.

“The cancer treatment is a heavy load to families when a loved one gets cancer.  A 78 per cent mortality rate means that cancer cannot be a government problem, it requires both private and public sector to come together to provide long-lasting solutions such as high cost of equipment,” said Mbithi.

Read More

“Apart from supporting the fight against cancer in Makueni, as a Bank we have also been supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises during this pandemic across the 41 counties that we operate in. To date, we have restructured almost Sh15 billion loans and we continue to support the SME market to cushion businesses against the impact of COVID-19,” she added.

According to the Ministry of Health, in 2019, the annual incidences of cancer in the country were about 28,000 new cases with an annual mortality rate of 78.5 per cent.

Related Topics
Family Bank Makueni County Referral Hospital Cancer Chemotherapy
Share this story
Previous article
SETTLED: Why Chelsea were not awarded a penalty for Maguire’s headlock on Azpilicueta
Next article
Former Manchester City player dies aged 17

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

I lost my womb, but beat three different cancers
I lost my womb, but beat three different cancers

LATEST STORIES

Live: BBI Bomas conference as it unfolds
Live: BBI Bomas conference as it unfolds

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

6 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

8 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

19 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

20 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why supplementing testosterone may do more harm than good

Why supplementing testosterone may do more harm than good
The Conversation 3 hours ago
When the body can’t break down fats

When the body can’t break down fats
Yvonne Kawira 4 hours ago
The county of unfit people

The county of unfit people
Gatonye Gathura 4 hours ago
How the interval between dinner time and bed time affects your health

How the interval between dinner time and bed time affects your health
Gatonye Gathura 5 hours ago

Read More

US launches COVID-19 recovery financing for sub Saharan Africa

Business News

US launches COVID-19 recovery financing for sub Saharan Africa

US launches COVID-19 recovery financing for sub Saharan Africa

Firm unites businesses worldwide to preserve the environment

Business News

Firm unites businesses worldwide to preserve the environment

Firm unites businesses worldwide to preserve the environment

Facebook gives users a window to appeal content ban

Business News

Facebook gives users a window to appeal content ban

Facebook gives users a window to appeal content ban

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.