Sh10.8m fund to aid youth

Young entrepreneurs will benefit from a fund worth $100,000 (Sh10.8 million) provided through the Sahara Foundation.

This follows the foundation’s launch of the Sahara Impact Fund (SIF) and the Governance Unusual Programme to facilitate generation of ideas and solutions towards increasing access to clean energy, mobilising partnerships to promote Sustainable Development Goals and inspiring good governance.

Asharami Synergy, Kenya, a member of energy conglomerate Sahara Group, now wants youth in Kenya to take advantage of the platform and apply for funding to grow their entrepreneurial ventures.

The programme is a partnership involving Sahara, Ford Foundation, Leap Africa and Impact Investors Foundation.

Asharami Country Manager Debola Adesanya said the programme comprises of seed funding, with mentorship from the Sahara Group and other private sector partners expected to scale up clean energy and sustainable environment innovations.

“We are looking forward to receiving applications as well as exploring opportunities of working with other stakeholders to enhance socio-economic growth and development in Kenya,” he said.

Applications are open until October 30 and details of the process are available on Sahara social media platforms and Ujana Hub website.