×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Facebook gives users a window to appeal content ban

By Frankline Sunday | October 24th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Facebook and Instagram users can now submit appeals on content removal to a new oversight board for independent review. 

In an announcement made yesterday, the 20-member board said it is ready to hear cases from users whether disputed content should be posted or taken down on the social media platforms. 

“The board is eager to get to work,” said the co-chair Catalina Botero-Marino.

“We won’t be able to hear every appeal, but want our decisions to have the widest possible value, and will be prioritising cases that have potential to impact many users around the world, are of critical importance to public discourse and raise questions about Facebook’s policies.” 

Read More

The oversight board is the last point of appeal for users who have exhausted the internal Facebook mechanisms.

The social media giant can itself refer cases to the board on an ongoing basis, including in emergency circumstances to determine whether content should stay or be taken down.

Among the board members is Maina Kiai (pictured), former head of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and the only East African in the team. 

Board members are drawn from around the world with professional backgrounds in free expression, digital rights, online safety, journalism, academia and other related fields.

“Content that could lead to urgent, real-world consequences will be reviewed as quickly as possible,” said Jamal Greene, the board’s other co-chair. 

“The board provides a critical independent check on Facebook’s approach to moderating content on the most significant issues, but doesn’t remove the responsibility of Facebook to act first and to act fast in emergencies.” 

After selection, cases will be assigned to a five-member panel with at least one member from the region implicated in the content. No single board member will make a decision alone.  

Cases will be decided upon using both Facebook’s Community Standards and Values and international human rights standards. In addition to now accepting cases, the board is able to recommend changes to the standards alongside its decisions. 

Each case will also have a public comment period to allow third parties to share their insights with the board.

“Human rights and freedom of expression will be at the core of every decision we make,” said Ms Botero-Marino.

Related Topics
Facebook Instagram Catalina Botero-Marino Maina Kiai
Share this story
Previous article
Why not every proposal will require a referendum to pass
Next article
Ruto changes tune

LATEST NEWS

RELATED STORIES

How big tech companies gain and maintain dominance
How big tech companies gain and maintain dominance

LATEST STORIES

Ruto changes tune
Ruto changes tune

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

4 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

5 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

16 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

17 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Energy suppliers gain as Kenya Power limps

Energy suppliers gain as Kenya Power limps
Macharia Kamau 19 minutes ago
Why politicians want to ride on boda bodas this season

Why politicians want to ride on boda bodas this season
Peter Theuri and Awal Mohammed 19 minutes ago
The Red Mercury scam that won’t go away

The Red Mercury scam that won’t go away
Judah Ben-Hur 8 hours ago
Macadamia nuts named after scientist’s best friend

Macadamia nuts named after scientist’s best friend
Bethuel Oduo 12 hours ago

Read More

Sh10.8m fund to aid youth

Business News

Sh10.8m fund to aid youth

Sh10.8m fund to aid youth

Exhibitors to take part in Virtual Expo to Enhance China-Africa Cooperation

Business News

Exhibitors to take part in Virtual Expo to Enhance China-Africa Cooperation

Exhibitors to take part in Virtual Expo to Enhance China-Africa Cooperation

Tea farmers get final payment

Business News

Tea farmers get final payment

Tea farmers get final payment

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.