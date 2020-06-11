Exhibitors to take part in Virtual Expo to Enhance China-Africa Cooperation

Focusing on the innovative exhibition model and promoting the trade between China and Africa, more than 1,000 enterprises and 10,000 buyers from China and Africa will gather on the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Cloud Platform from October 26 to November 4, 2020 to participate in China-Central & Eastern Africa International Trade Digital Expo (China-Africa Virtual Expo).

This expo is organized by China International Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC Group) and sponsored by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in collaboration with the China-Africa Development Fund (CAD Fund). Exhibitors and participants in last year’s China-Africa Expo.

This year’s expo is a sequel of China-Africa Industrial Capacity Cooperation Expo, which has been held successfully in Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda in the last three years. The serial physical expo has in the past achieved visibility and successful creation of business opportunities for participants. For instance, the Nile Machinery Co. a loyal exhibitor, acquainted with clients and opportunities through the expo last year, set up a factory in Nairobi, producing machinery components and assembling small crushers.

The breakout of Covid-19 is an acid test for both the public health and the global trade. Under this circumstance, the China-Africa virtual Expo emerged as an culmination of the physical expo. It is set to provide a unique platform for both governmental and private sectors from China and Africa to cooperate on agriculture, manufacturing, energy and environment protection, construction, IT, business service, real estate, as well as transportation and health care. Given the current situation, the pandemic prevention area will be one of the highlights of the expo with the aim to meet the need of the prevention materials and solutions for Africa.

Additionally, more than 20 African companies will get closer to the market and present their selected agricultural products to Chinese businessmen via the virtual expo.

What’s more, a series of B2B matchmaking meetings will be arranged for the exhibitors of both sides. The topics will cover coffee, construction, agriculture, and epidemic prevention products.

The organizer hopes that both sides could benefit from this virtual expo and respond to the crisis by cooperation, pass the difficult time together and develop a more prosperous future.