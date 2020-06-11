×
Firm unveils next steps in evolution of Caller ID

By Sara Okuoro | October 23rd 2020 at 01:20:00 GMT +0300

Truecaller has rolled out three new free features namely, Call Reason, Schedule SMS and SMS Translate in bid to make communication safer and more efficient for users globally.

The firm, which is a pioneer in the mobile identity space, has enhanced the innovation of Caller ID.

Truecaller is an app that is able to identify who is calling even if the user does not have the caller’s number saved on their device.  The new features will make it possible for users to know why someone is calling them.  

Call Reason enables users to set a reason for their call, enabling the receiver to check what the call is about, whether the incoming call is personal, business or something urgent. This would increase pick up rates, especially when callers are calling from new numbers. 

'Schedule SMS' extends the platform’s Caller ID feature to enable users to schedule a message reminder of any events, meetings, or what groceries they need to pick up at the end of the day.

The SMS Translate feature allows users to instantly translate the content of their messages directly in Truecaller without leaving the app. This works for both SMS and instant messages (IM).

“We have been working towards building an innovative communication suite for our users and these three features are the next big step in line with this mission. Communication in 2020 is easier in many ways, but also complicated by the vast ways in which people connect for information,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer at Truecaller during the launch.

