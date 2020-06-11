×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mutegi Njue appointed new Kenya Maritime Authority Director-General

By Philip Mwakio | October 22nd 2020 at 03:03:11 GMT +0300

The maritime regulator has a new director-general.

Robert Mutegi Njue replaces George Nyamoko who resigned earlier in the year.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure,Housing, Urban Development and Public Works, James Macharia in a gazette notice no 8477 announced that  Robert Mutegi Njue had been appointed to serve as Director-General of Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA).

'' In exercise of powers conferred by section 11 (1) of the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) act, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure, Urban Development, and Public Works appoints Robert Mutegi Njue to the post of Director General of Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) for 3 years with effect from October 15, 2020,'' the gazette notice by CS Macharia stated.

Read More

KMA was set up in June 2004 as the Government agency to take charge of maritime affairs in the country. KMA falls under the State Department of Transport in the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development.
 

Related Topics
Kenya Maritime Authority CS James Macharia
Share this story
Previous article
Tourism players options as Covid-19 cases rise
Next article
COVID-19: Cristiano Ronaldo out of Barcelona clash after testing positive again

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

We have not banned anyone, CS Macharia says of Tanzania flights row
We have not banned anyone, CS Macharia says of Tanzania flights row

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru, Raila take BBI crusade to Kisumu
Uhuru, Raila take BBI crusade to Kisumu

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

2 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

4 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

15 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

16 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Amendments to Law that might herald a better life

Amendments to Law that might herald a better life
Daniel Wesangula 6 hours ago
Firms find safety in fencing products tax

Firms find safety in fencing products tax
Wainaina Wambu 7 hours ago
DCJ term tied with Chief Justice, new terms for judges

DCJ term tied with Chief Justice, new terms for judges
Kamau Muthoni 7 hours ago
Rush to save the big Konza dream

Rush to save the big Konza dream
James Wanzala 8 hours ago

Read More

Ory Okolloh joins breweries board

Money & Careers

Ory Okolloh joins breweries board

Ory Okolloh joins breweries board

85 million jobs face tech disruption; Survey

Money & Careers

85 million jobs face tech disruption; Survey

85 million jobs face tech disruption; Survey

Fund approves Sh5.4b Covid-19 crisis response budget support for Tanzania

Money & Careers

Fund approves Sh5.4b Covid-19 crisis response budget support for Tanzania

Fund approves Sh5.4b Covid-19 crisis response budget support for Tanzania

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.