Ory Okolloh joins breweries board as Cellulant taps Oracle's Nkatha

By Fredrick Obura | October 22nd 2020 at 10:48:12 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: East Africa Breweries has appointed Ory Okolloh as an independent non-executive director of the company.

Until recently, Okolloh was the Managing Director, Omidyar Network, and Luminate Group in Africa. She serves on the Board of several organisations including the Thomson Reuters Founders share company, Harvard University’s Centre for African studies, Stanbic Holdings, and Stanbic Bank Kenya.

She has previously worked with Google as the Policy and Strategy Manager for Africa where she was credited for leading several groundbreaking efforts around access, local content, and regulatory reforms.

Elsewhere Fintech Company Cellulant has announced the appointment of Faith Nkatha Gitonga as Country Manager, Kenya.

Faith Nkatha joins Cellulant to lead its Kenya operations and scale its payments ecosystem in the country.

She joins Cellulant from Oracle Corporation where she was leading their Digital Transformation efforts for the Public Sector.

Incoming Country Manager Cellulant Faith Nkatha



 “We are excited that Faith has accepted to join our leadership team and confident that she will lead Cellulant Kenya’s next chapter of growth and success”, said Ken Njoroge, co-Founder, and CEO, Cellulant. “We have all been impressed by her strong track record of digital transformation and vast experience in the Fintech space.”

Faith has over 10 years of experience with a strong performance history of value-adding contribution, strategic partnerships, and digitalization for some of Kenya’s premier consumer-facing banks. Before joining Oracle, Faith served as the Director for Strategy, Monitoring, and Transformation at Sidian Bank. In this role, she was responsible for the unit’s digital transformation, including developing and executing strategies for growth and expansion, partnerships, and quality performance. Faith also previously worked at SBM Bank (K) Ltd. as Head of Department - Retail and Institutional Banking, among other leadership roles from 2008 to 2016.

“It is a great privilege and honour to work with such a distinguished leader in the African fintech and payments space and one that continues to pioneer innovative solutions to meet the current and changing needs for businesses”, said Faith.

“I am excited and confident that we can scale to greater heights in delivering high-quality services, build and develop strong relationships with our clients and partners in Kenya. I am also keen to diversify Cellulant’s portfolio into other sectors as business owners and organisations undergo rapid digitization.”

