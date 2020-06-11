×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Global democracy at risk from cyberattack 'onslaught' - Microsoft president

By Reuters | October 21st 2020 at 09:34:33 GMT +0300

Democracies around the world are under a constant barrage of cyberattacks that must be identified, called out and stopped, Microsoft President Brad Smith told a gathering of security and defence officials on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Atlantic Future Forum, Smith named Russia, China, Iran and North Korea as the states most frequently engaged in malicious cyberattacks targeting elections and the domestic politics of other countries.

“We’re living in this period of time that is certainly not necessarily war but doesn’t feel entirely like peace either,” he said. “It’s this grey zone where we see these constant cyberattacks.

“Five years ago, I think we thought about this principally in terms of attacks on, say, conventional infrastructure or our military capabilities, but today I think it’s just become an onslaught on democracy itself.”

U.S. officials have warned that countries including Russia and Iran are tryting to sway the outcome of the Nov. 3 presidential election. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied such accusations.

Read More

Smith said the “hacking and weaponising” of private emails and disinformation campaigns posed the greatest threats. “I do believe it’s one of the greatest risks to the protection of our democracies today.”

Related Topics
Cyberattacks Russia China
Share this story
Previous article
Why trust is key in your online business
Next article
Youth in business to get 7-year tax holiday

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Mainland China reports first local Covid-19 infections in nearly two months
Mainland China reports first local Covid-19 infections in nearly two months

LATEST STORIES

Aisha Jumwa undergoes mental test
Aisha Jumwa undergoes mental test

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

2 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

3 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

14 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

15 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Tips for a Successful Home-Based Business

Tips for a Successful Home-Based Business
Pauline Muindi 11 hours ago
Tackling the dynamics of workplace: How to self-promote

Tackling the dynamics of workplace: How to self-promote
Hustle Team 12 hours ago
 I didn't need college to find my path

 I didn't need college to find my path
Peter Theuri 13 hours ago
Ship captain turned Holy Communion maker

Ship captain turned Holy Communion maker
Winnie Makena 13 hours ago

Read More

New job opportunities in tech era unveiled

Sci & Tech

New job opportunities in tech era unveiled

New job opportunities in tech era unveiled

Technology pushes up rice production in Migori paddy fields

Sci & Tech

Technology pushes up rice production in Migori paddy fields

Technology pushes up rice production in Migori paddy fields

Google antitrust case to turn on how search engine grew dominant - experts

Sci & Tech

Google antitrust case to turn on how search engine grew dominant - experts

Google antitrust case to turn on how search engine grew dominant - experts

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.