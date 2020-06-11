×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Monsanto loses final appeal over French farmer's weedkiller accident

By Reuters | October 21st 2020 at 08:32:50 GMT +0300

Bayer's Monsanto division on Wednesday lost a final appeal in a long-running French legal battle in which the crop chemical maker has been held liable for the accidental inhalation of a weedkiller by a crop farmer.

Monsanto had been trying to overturn a decision by an appeals court in 2019 that had found the company’s product safety information to have been inadequate in relation to the accident involving farmer Paul Francois in 2004.

France’s highest court rejected Monsanto’s latest appeal in a ruling published on Wednesday, opening the way for another court to decide on what damages should be awarded to Francois.

The farmer has argued that the fumes he inhaled from the weedkiller Lasso, a product that was subsequently withdrawn from the French market, caused neurological problems, including memory loss, fainting and headaches.

Bayer said in an emailed statement that it was reviewing the court ruling. Bayer also said in the statement that court-appointed medical experts had found previously that the incident did not cause the illnesses cited by Francois.

Read More

Crop protection products “do not present a risk to human health if they are used under the conditions of use defined in the context of their marketing authorisation,” Bayer said.

Anti-pesticide group Generations Futures, which has supported Francois in his court case, said it welcomed “this historic decision in which an agro-chemical multinational is at last found liable for the harm caused to this courageous farmer.”

Francois has previously sought damages of around 1 million euros ($1.2 million).

Bayer, which acquired Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018, has been facing a wave of litigation in the United States over allegations that Monsanto’s glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup causes cancer.

Bayer, which argues Roundup is safe, is trying to settle the litigation through a proposed $11 billion payment.

Related Topics
Monsanto Paul Francois France
Share this story
Previous article
Aisha Jumwa undergoes mental test
Next article
Why trust is key in your online business

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

France 0-0 Portugal: World, European Champions treat the world to goalless draw
France 0-0 Portugal: World, European Champions treat the world to goalless draw

LATEST STORIES

Aisha Jumwa undergoes mental test
Aisha Jumwa undergoes mental test

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

2 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

3 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

14 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

15 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Tips for a Successful Home-Based Business

Tips for a Successful Home-Based Business
Pauline Muindi 11 hours ago
Tackling the dynamics of workplace: How to self-promote

Tackling the dynamics of workplace: How to self-promote
Hustle Team 12 hours ago
 I didn't need college to find my path

 I didn't need college to find my path
Peter Theuri 13 hours ago
Ship captain turned Holy Communion maker

Ship captain turned Holy Communion maker
Winnie Makena 13 hours ago

Read More

Uhuru: Huduma Namba good for banks

Business News

Uhuru: Huduma Namba good for banks

Uhuru: Huduma Namba good for banks

Trade experts call for swift implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area

Business News

Trade experts call for swift implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area

Trade experts call for swift implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area

UN labour body picks Britam for its project

Business News

UN labour body picks Britam for its project

UN labour body picks Britam for its project

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.