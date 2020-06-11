×
Mombasa recreational park set for reopening after rehabilitation

By Phillip Mwakio | October 22nd 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

A new rehabilitated park in Mombasa County is due for opening at the end of this month, adding to the coastal city's green spaces.

This follows months of work at the Old Mombasa Railway Station roundabout that saw the part closed to public use.

County executive for environment, energy and waste management Geofrey Nato said the recreational park that lies within Mombasa’s Central Business District (CBD) had fallen into disrepair.

“The park has now been given a major facelift and will have among other attractions its iconic fountain fully restored as the Mombasa County Government is mapping open areas in the Port city with a view to establishing green spaces,” he said.

Dr Nato said they will impose a fee for hire of some facilities to raise funds for maintenance of the park, but there will be no entry charges.

Read More

Several other areas have been identified and native tree and grass species planted to create green spaces, he added.

These include Treasury Square outside the Mombasa County Assembly.

Nato said there are numerous benefits associated with urban green spaces.

"They help in pollution control, temperature regulation and biodiversity, all of which ultimately add to the quality of life for city dwellers," he said.

“Like other urban common areas used for sports and recreational activities, green spaces have a direct impact on the health and wellbeing of the residents.”

In some cities, green spaces such as forests and nature reserves are protected as a way to maintain a region’s biodiversity.

 

