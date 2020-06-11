×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Regional deal making activity suffers decline on Covid-19

By Moses Omusolo | October 22nd 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

East Africa’s corporate deal-making landscape witnessed a 16 per cent decline in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and its aftershocks, new industry figures show.

Corporate finance advisory firm I&M Burbidge Capital (IMBC) report shows that as of August this year, the pandemic hurt the ability of the region to seal major business agreements.

Longer transaction timelines that take six to 15 months also affected deal-making in the region during the month. The year started well until August when the region clinched only four major business deals compared to 12 in the same month last year.

This represents a 66 per cent decline. The value of transactions stood at Sh228.2 million in August compared to Sh18.9 billion in the same period last year.

Although Kenya took up 52 out of 73 deals that the region had attracted from the beginning of the year to August, this was a nine per cent drop. It booked 57 deals during the same period last year.

Read More

Kenya’s closest rivals Ethiopia, Tanzania and Rwanda clinched six business agreements each. Uganda posted three deals since the year began.

Of the four big-ticket transactions that the region attracted in August, three of those fell to Kenya headlined by Proparco’s multi-million dollar debt investment in Kenya Nut Company. 

Tanzania was the only country that had posted a major private equity transaction in the same month, represented by DOB Equity, a Dutch family-backed impact investor.

It made a further investment in Tanga Fresh, a dairy processor. IMBC analysts Edward Burbidge and Kevin Kuria said the region’s corporate deal making was expected to pick up by end-year, as economies recover from Covid-19 containment measures.

Related Topics
Covid-19 pandemic I&M Burbidge Capital
Share this story
Previous article
Kenyan pension schemes to pool funds from new consortium
Next article
Copyright Act has saved artists risk of losing their royalties

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How to start a new job in 2020
How to start a new job in 2020

LATEST STORIES

Ball now in your court, Uhuru tells Kenyans
Ball now in your court, Uhuru tells Kenyans

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

2 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

3 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

14 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

15 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Police units to merge as IPOA gets more teeth

Police units to merge as IPOA gets more teeth
Cyrus Ombati and Roselyne Obala 1 hour ago
Radical changes to student admissions, teacher hiring

Radical changes to student admissions, teacher hiring
Augustine Oduor 1 hour ago
Tips for a Successful Home-Based Business

Tips for a Successful Home-Based Business
Pauline Muindi 14 hours ago
Tackling the dynamics of workplace: How to self-promote

Tackling the dynamics of workplace: How to self-promote
Hustle Team 15 hours ago

Read More

Boost for traders as Uhuru opens currency centre in Kisii

Business

Boost for traders as Uhuru opens currency centre in Kisii

Boost for traders as Uhuru opens currency centre in Kisii

Kenyan pension schemes to pool funds from new consortium

Business

Kenyan pension schemes to pool funds from new consortium

Kenyan pension schemes to pool funds from new consortium

Youth in business to get 7-year tax holiday

Business

Youth in business to get 7-year tax holiday

Youth in business to get 7-year tax holiday

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.