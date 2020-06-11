×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tullow jumps after Uganda approves $575 million stake sale

By Bloomberg | October 22nd 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Workers walk past storage tanks at Tullow Oil's Ngamia 8 drilling site in Lokichar, Turkana County, Kenya, February 8, 2018. Picture taken February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tullow Oil received approval from the Ugandan government for the sale of a $575 million (Sh62.1 billion) stake in an oil project to Total, sending the shares as much as 40 per cent higher.

The beleaguered explorer has been waiting since 2017 to close its divestment in the Lake Albert Development Project, an effort repeatedly stymied by tax disagreements.

As it sought relief from lenders this year to avoid blowing through debt covenants, securing proceeds from the sale became key to restoring stability.

“The government of Uganda and the Ugandan Revenue Authority have executed a binding tax agreement,” Tullow said yesterday in a statement.

Read More

The sale to Total has also been approved by the Ugandan Minister of Energy and Mineral Development. 

Tullow shares were 39 per cent higher at 23 pence as of 11.19 am in London. The stock is still 64 per cent lower this year.

Total will pay $500 million (Sh54 billion) in cash on completion of the deal and $75 million (Sh8.1 billion) when a final investment decision on the project is taken, the companies said in April.

Tullow is also entitled to contingent payments linked to the oil price after production commences.

The government’s approval will be “a major relief for the company and is a clear positive,” said Will Hares, global energy analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.

“Proceeds will ease concerns over liquidity, which was only $500 million (Sh54 billion) at mid-year, and reduce net debt and leverage, though it still remains too high.”

An earlier plan to sell a stake in the oil project to Total and Cnooc Ltd collapsed last year due to a holdup around tax negotiations.

Shelved plans

Tullow expects the transaction to close in the coming days. The company recently said it had shelved plans to sell its stake in Kenya.

In a shareholder update in September, the firm said it had suspended the plans to sell at least half of the stake it has in the blocks 10BA, 10BB and 13T, adding that it was considering alternatives for the blocks as opposed to disposing of its stake.

Tullow, together with its partner in the Project Oil Kenya, Total, earlier this year contracted French bank Natixis to run the joint sale process for the blocks in the South Lokichar Basin.

The two firms had expected to sell half of their stakes. Tullow has 50 per cent shareholding in the three blocks, while Total has 25 per cent.

[Additional reporting by Macharia Kamau]

Related Topics
Tullow Oil Lake Albert Development Project Ugandan government
Share this story
Previous article
BBI is meant to unite the country, President Kenyatta tells residents of Kisii and Nyamira Counties
Next article
Boost for traders as Uhuru opens currency centre in Kisii

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tullow ends virus hiatus but Kenya budding oil export plan still in limbo
Tullow ends virus hiatus but Kenya budding oil export plan still in limbo

LATEST STORIES

Ball now in your court, Uhuru tells Kenyans
Ball now in your court, Uhuru tells Kenyans

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

2 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

3 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

14 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

15 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Police units to merge as IPOA gets more teeth

Police units to merge as IPOA gets more teeth
Cyrus Ombati and Roselyne Obala 1 hour ago
Radical changes to student admissions, teacher hiring

Radical changes to student admissions, teacher hiring
Augustine Oduor 1 hour ago
Tips for a Successful Home-Based Business

Tips for a Successful Home-Based Business
Pauline Muindi 14 hours ago
Tackling the dynamics of workplace: How to self-promote

Tackling the dynamics of workplace: How to self-promote
Hustle Team 15 hours ago

Read More

Boost for traders as Uhuru opens currency centre in Kisii

Business

Boost for traders as Uhuru opens currency centre in Kisii

Boost for traders as Uhuru opens currency centre in Kisii

Kenyan pension schemes to pool funds from new consortium

Business

Kenyan pension schemes to pool funds from new consortium

Kenyan pension schemes to pool funds from new consortium

Regional deal making activity suffers decline on Covid-19

Business

Regional deal making activity suffers decline on Covid-19

Regional deal making activity suffers decline on Covid-19

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.