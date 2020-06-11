×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Self-promote at work, but tastefully

By Hustle Team | October 21st 2020 at 09:33:35 GMT +0300

Shameless self-promotion, humble bragging, tooting your own horn - these phrases leave a bad taste in the mouths of many people.  And while acknowledged as one of the most important elements of building visibility, self-promotion is accompanied by so many nuances that it can be a landmine to navigate. One of the most prevalent is the cultural connotations, which in this day and age of multicultural workplaces, is hard to avoid.

According to research done by Andy Molinsky, a specialist in International Management, in many cultures, even the ones that share a common language, American-style self-promotion is perceived as taboo. In many cultures including China, India and Korea, modesty, composure and self-control are more valued. This view resonates more with Kenya and by extension Africa. How many times growing up did we hear about the value of modesty, humility and the ills of bragging or being seen to overreach? Recall the famous Kiswahili proverb - chema chajiuza, kibaya chajitembeza (a good thing sells itself, a bad thing advertises)? Basically, what we are taught growing up is if you need to advertise or promote yourself, there must be something defective or wrong with you. So, how do you master self-promotion in a way that leaves you feeling empowered instead of like you just committed a professional faux-pas?

What do you want them to remember?

If you view self-promotion as smarmy or phony, you will never be able to effectively gain the visibility you are seeking. Speaking to a person or group of people and leaving them with a positive impression of yourself and your skills is a learned skill, not something that comes naturally. Therefore, you will need to prepare what to say and how to say it when the opportunity presents itself. The main question to ask yourself is — what do you want the person you are speaking with to remember about you?

If you want to talk about the promotion that you recently got and someone asks you what you have been up to lately, don’t just say that you have a new role. Instead, say ‘I recently got promoted into a new exciting role and one of the projects I am most looking forward to is delivering xyz for my organisation’ or ‘leading my team in an exciting endeavor that focuses on xyz’. That way if the person is interested in hearing more about what you’re involved in they will follow up with a question, and you will not come off as boring or loving the sound of your voice.

Read More

Build a self-promotion network

There’s nothing as effective as having other people speaking on your behalf and touting your finer qualities. This requires two skills — masteriwng how to ask powerfully and demonstrating your strong suits by collaborating on strategic projects with your colleagues. Ann Mah, a consultant and past president of a Kansan Business Association observes that effective networks are simply mutual obligations between people. If someone, in or out of the workplace is struggling with getting a connection or a decision made, find out if there is anyone in your circles who can assist. By banking some favours this way, it makes it easier to approach this person with an ask whether it is to make a referral in their own circles or if they come across an organisation looking for your set of competencies. However, referrals do not automatically happen - be brave enough to make a clear ask.

Know your strengths

The reason self-promotion appears smarmy is when it does not feel authentic or honest. Personal branding, on the other hand, is when accompanied by an honest, self-assessment of your skills and what you bring to the table. Do you have a clear picture of how you can contribute? Do you know where you excel, where you don’t and the real value you can offer others? If you don’t have clarity, have a conversation with a few people in your circle that you trust. These should include a present or previous boss, one or two colleagues that you work with and a few people who interact with you in professional circles. Ask them the question ‘How do you perceive me as a professional, what am I good at and what could I improve on?’ This ensures you get a balanced perspective. In many cases, they will tell you what you already know about yourself, but hearing it from someone else may consolidate it so it feels genuine when speaking with other people. 

Related Topics
China India Korea
Share this story
Previous article
Google antitrust case to turn on how search engine grew dominant - experts
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Son drives Tottenham to the top of South Korean popularity stakes
Son drives Tottenham to the top of South Korean popularity stakes

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru spends night in Kisii, to inspect development projects
Uhuru spends night in Kisii, to inspect development projects

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

1 day ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

2 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

13 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

14 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

 I didn't need college to find my path

 I didn't need college to find my path
Peter Theuri 42 minutes ago
Ship captain turned Holy Communion maker

Ship captain turned Holy Communion maker
Winnie Makena 42 minutes ago
I started an award-winning organisation while still a student

I started an award-winning organisation while still a student
Peter Muiruri 1 hour ago
What is GDP and why does it matter to your small business?

What is GDP and why does it matter to your small business?
Peter Theuri 2 hours ago

Read More

Before you hire anyone for your business…

Hustle

Before you hire anyone for your business…

Before you hire anyone for your business…

Importance of trust in a business

Hustle

Importance of trust in a business

Importance of trust in a business

Tech firm that has fared well in tough corona era

Hustle

Tech firm that has fared well in tough corona era

Tech firm that has fared well in tough corona era

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.