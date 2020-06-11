×
Kitui residents agree on sharing of mining profits

By Philip Muasya | October 18th 2020 at 08:28:06 GMT +0300

A section of installed stone crusher at Kwa Kilui village in Lower Yatta, Kitui County. [Philip Muasya, Standard]

The Kitui County Government and residents of Lower Yatta have agreed on the sharing of proceeds from a stone crusher installed in the area.

A dispute on how residents were to benefit from the Sh85 million investment had stalled operations since the crusher was installed late last year.

The locals wanted the machinery relocated when it became clear the county government was cagey on sharing of benefits.

However, two cooperatives held a meeting on Friday with Governor Charity Ngilu and area MCA John Kisangau and agreed on a sharing formula.

The agreement was signed by Ngilu, Kisangau and representatives of Lower Yatta Multipurpose Cooperative Society and Yatta kwa Vonza Marketing Cooperative.

The Lower Yatta community will get 49 per cent of the profit and the county government 51 per cent.

“The residents of Lower Yatta will be given first priority in the employment opportunities at the crusher at between 60 and 70 per cent,” the sharing agreement reads. The two cooperatives will have a 30 per cent representation in the crusher’s board and an office provided for them at the site.

Additionally, the county government is expected to relocate and resettle residents living near the crusher.

The local community will benefit further by selling stones to the crusher, according to the agreement.

