East Africa oil and gas summit returns in virtual format

By Fredrick Obura | October 16th 2020 at 07:15:00 GMT +0300

Over 300 senior oil and gas executives are expected to participate in the sixth edition of the East Africa Oil and Gas Summit and Exhibition (EAOGS 2020) which will be returning in a virtual format 18-20 November 2020.

The event officially supported by Kenya’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mining will once again provide the platform for ministries and national oil companies to come together and engage with international and local companies and investors to examine the hugely significant opportunities present across the region.

Spread across two days, the 2020 programme is led directly by a major government, state companies, and global players in the region and the issues and areas they highlight of most importance to those operating in the region.

Some of the areas covered include the latest exploration and licensing updates, progress in moving towards production, engaging the community and local content, attracting investment and project finance, spotlight on emerging markets among others.

In its new format, the summit will be hugely accessible, with lower delegate fees, access via a full range of devices, and recorded sessions/debates for convenient viewing. There will also be easy interaction between speakers and audiences – with participants able to ask questions and to vote on hot topics.

Read More

“After months of lockdowns, cutbacks, and disruptions, business is back and we are delighted to be able to return EAOGS to the industry in its new format,” Charles Kahuthu, Regional Coordinator and CEO of the East African Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (EACCIA), co-organizers of the event said.

“The virtual edition will give unique access to the opportunities that exciting developments in countries like Mozambique, Tanzania, and Uganda have to offer to a much wider audience, with the ability for speakers, sponsors, exhibitors, and delegates to still be able to interact with each other, showcase products and conduct ‘virtual’ private one-to-one meetings.”

