Nairobi to spend Sh100 million to renovate City Hall

The entry into the office of Nairobi Governor at city hall,Nairobi on Tuesday,July 28,2020. [Collins Kweyu,Standard]

Nairobi County plans to spend more than Sh100 million to renovate City Hall.

The money will be spent on refurbishing offices and putting up two modern front offices as well as rehabilitation of washrooms.

This is contained in the County Annual Development Plan for the 2021/2022 Financial Year, which stated that the facelift of City Hall is aimed at maintaining quality physical infrastructure.

City Hall houses the county government offices and the assembly.

City Hall has in the recent past faced infrastructural challenges including broken down lifts, constant power black outs as well as faulty washroom facilities.

To remedy this, Sh40 million will be spent on re-roofing while Sh15 million will go to repainting offices. Another Sh20 million will be set aside for the establishment of two modern receptions.

The county government will also cough out Sh30 million for the refurbishment of offices and another Sh10 million for the rehabilitation of washrooms.

Nairobi County Finance and Economic Planning Executive Allan Igambi said contracts for the rehabilitation of offices and corridors, as well as washrooms, had been awarded in the previous financial year but works were yet to begin until the end of the financial year.

“Contracts for the two projects had been awarded including rehabilitation of offices and corridors, and rehabilitation of washroom but works had not started by June 30, 2020. However, these projects will now roll over to 2020/21 financial year,” he said.

“The projects are under Office of the Governor, which had in the last financial year received a capital budget allocation of Sh8 million,” added Igambi. [Josphat Thiongó]