×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check The Standard Insider E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Government accuse 'ghost company' of claiming refurbished Michuki Park

By Paul Ogemba | October 16th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

The new-look Michuki Memorial Park in Nairobi which was opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta last Friday. The park sits between Kijabe Street and Kipande Road and straddles Nairobi River. [David Njaaga, Standard]

The government has accused a private developer of trying to grab land where the Michuki Memorial Park stands by launching a fake claim in court.

Responding to a suit by Uaso Nyarobe Waterfront Ltd, the private developer, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko dismissed it as a faceless entity operating as a 'ghost company'. Mr Tobiko stressed that the company was formed with the sole goal of taking up the park.

Tobiko said the company was non-existent in 2008 when the government started the process of reclaiming the land and only surfaced to claim ownership a few months before the park was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on August 14.

Rehabilitation of the park started in full glare of the public and had been ongoing for more than 12 years. If the company had a genuine claim to the land then it would not have waited for all these years to make it,” said Tobiko.

Read More

Uaso Nyarobe Waterfront Ltd last month sued the government for trespassing onto the land and forcibly taking it over. The company seeks Sh12 billion as compensation for loss of the property.

It wants the Ministry of Environment cited for trespass and Tobiko held personally liable for the seizure of the land. The firm said it acquired the land in 1999 and had plans to develop an urban village with 2,500 modern kiosks, 600 affordable housing units, office blocks, retailer shops, an amphitheatre and parking area for 3,300 vehicles.

But in a sworn affidavit, Tobiko has dismissed the developer's assertions saying the company lied that it received government approvals to develop the land.

Tobiko swore that the government has spent more than Sh1 billion in reclaiming and refurbishing the park and wondered why the company would wait until the end of all that process to lay claim.

He further submitted that prior to 2008, the land was left unattended and used as a dumpsite which was home to numerous paper vendors, garbage recyclers, street families and a hide out for criminal gangs before they were flushed out to create room for the park.

He argued that if indeed the company owned the land, it could have not allowed anyone to trespass for all those years. “The property falls within the definition of a riparian reserve, which is therefore public land and is unavailable for allocation and private use,” said Tobiko.

To support its claims, the government has brought in Julius Wanjau, a city resident who said he has been working around that area since 2001 and has never heard of Uaso Nyarobe Waterfront Ltd.

State counsel Allan Kamau described the developer's claims as lies.

Mr Kamau said the company cannot claim ownership since at any rate, the government has been in quiet possession of the land for more than 12 years which makes it the rightful owner by adverse

main
Related Topics
Michuki park Uaso Nyarobe Waterfront Ltd Land rehabilitation Environmental convervation
Share this story
Previous article
Government stops FKF elections
Next article
Landlords could soon increase rent for tenants anytime they want

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uhuru in another surprise visit to city slums to inspect projects
Uhuru in another surprise visit to city slums to inspect projects

LATEST STORIES

How EU ruined Amina’s bid for WTO’s top office
How EU ruined Amina’s bid for WTO’s top office

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

8 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

9 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

17 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

20 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The Casino: Where Nairobians seek treatment for STIs

The Casino: Where Nairobians seek treatment for STIs
Graham Kajilwa 17 hours ago
Dream of tallest building in Africa stuck below surface

Dream of tallest building in Africa stuck below surface
Peter Theuri 20 hours ago
Mavoko: Where land ownership dreams die

Mavoko: Where land ownership dreams die
Wainaina Wambu 21 hours ago
John Pesa and art of speaking from both sides of the mouth

John Pesa and art of speaking from both sides of the mouth
Daniel Wesangula 22 hours ago

Read More

Food rich town on fast lane to take regional mantle

Home & Away

Food rich town on fast lane to take regional mantle

Food rich town on fast lane to take regional mantle

Solar project that left Nyeri darker, residents bitter

Home & Away

Solar project that left Nyeri darker, residents bitter

Solar project that left Nyeri darker, residents bitter

Half of Kenyans lack title deeds, says Lands CS Karoney

Home & Away

Half of Kenyans lack title deeds, says Lands CS Karoney

Half of Kenyans lack title deeds, says Lands CS Karoney

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.