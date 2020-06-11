×
Schools targeted in Bidco handwashing competition

By Fredrick Obura | October 15th 2020 at 03:15:00 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenyan schools are targeted in the Bidco Africa handwashing campaign which kicked off early this week.

The competition seeks to create handwashing heroes through games that will involve posters using manila papers, creating teams within each class to keep the messaging and student population educated on the importance of handwashing.

The campaign comes at a time when the world is grappling with the effects of COVID-19 Pandemic. According to health experts, one of the weapons in fighting the virus is through constant hand washing among other hygiene measures.

Speaking at State House Girls School in Nairobi, BIDCO’s Head of Corporate PR and Communications, John Lawrence explained that through talks and live demo forums with teachers, non-teaching staff plus the learners, the Thika Based Manufacturer wants all children to demonstrate how to responsibly use Gental Care in school and at home to promote caring for themselves and loved ones.

Read More

“Handwashing with soap and water is not only simple and inexpensive but also can significantly reduce the number of young children who get sick due to lack of proper hygiene. Our Activations are aimed at raising awareness about healthy and hygienic practices including the importance of handwashing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives,” said John.

The company working closely with local schools and communities in Kiambu and Nairobi through their awareness-raising sessions, handwashing demonstrations, and donations have managed to reach up to 5,000 students, parents, and school faculty within Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Education institutions.

According to the State House Girls’ School Principal Nabukwesi Evelyn, as schools reopen, there is a need to re-emphasize that handwashing is so important now more than ever.

“The learners must understand that gone are the days when we could only wash our hands at key times such as after using the toilets, when preparing food, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose, today handwashing has become part and parcel of our life, said Nabukwesi.

The School Captain, Otieno Merine Awuor reiterated her teacher’s message stating that whereas they were initially afraid of returning to school, the measures that the school administration has put in place make them feel safe.
We have over 45 handwashing stations within the school premises and for sure, one does not have a reason not to wash their hands.

“The number of students per class has been reduced from 60 to 20, with lots of physical distancing even in the dormitories where we now only stay 6 students per room,” Awuor added.

 

