Ericsson to revamp Airtel's 4G network in Kenya

Airtel Africa has expanded its strategic partnership with Ericsson to enable 4G coverage in Kenya.

The network modernisation deal, signed in August 2020, is in line with the Kenyan Digital Economy Blueprint Vision 2030 which aims to provide robust connectivity in rural areas and facilitate e-commerce platforms.

The deal will drive the simplification and upgrade of the existing network and future-proof it for the anticipated rapid mobile expansion in the country.

“Robust and secure communications are an essential component of a digital society in Kenya. We are firmly anchored to the strategy of delivering reliable connections across the country and are looking forward to expanding the high-quality mobile broadband services to our subscribers,” said Prasanta Das Sarma, Airtel Kenya CEO.

With Ericsson Radio System and Packet Core solutions, Airtel Kenya’s network will have 4G coverage, while driving enhanced use cases in both the consumer and the enterprise segments. Subscribers will experience enhanced quality of voice and data.

Ericsson technology will also make the network in Kenya ready for 5G deployment.

“Together with Airtel, we will implement this project that aims to establish an advanced LTE network in Kenya, providing Airtel’s customers an enriched experience both in the consumer and business segments. Through this partnership, we reaffirm our ambition to set #AfricaInMotion by partnering with Airtel to grow and support an increasingly digitalized society in Kenya,” said Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

Ericsson will deploy its Kathrein Mobile Communication Antenna portfolio which will help provide additional enhancement to the network’s robustness.

The firm’s technologically advanced network management system, Ericsson Network Manager will be used to support Airtel in managing the network by integrating various network elements on single platform.