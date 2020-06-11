×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

IMF projects 4.4 per cent drop in global growth

By Sara Okuoro | October 14th 2020 at 10:30:00 GMT +0300

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath. [Courtesy]

The International Monetary Fund foresees a steep fall in international growth this year as the global economy struggles to recover from the pandemic-induced recession, its worst collapse in nearly a century.

The IMF estimated on Tuesday that the global economy will shrink 4.4 per cent for 2020 in its update to the World Economic Outlook forecast. That would be the worst annual plunge since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

“We continue to project a deep recession in 2020 with global growth projected to be -4.4 per cent.  This is a small upgrade relative to our June numbers. We expect growth to rebound partially in 2021, coming back to 5.2 percent. However, with the exception of China, all advanced economies and emerging and developing economies, excluding China we are projecting output will remain below 2019 levels well into 2021. Therefore, we see that the recovery from this catastrophic collapse will likely be long and even highly uncertain,” said IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath.

As the world tries to bounce back from the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gopinath argues that there will be risks to the recovery, but also a chance that things can improve.

“There are broad risks to the upside and to the downside. On the upside, we could have positive development in terms of treatments and vaccines that could hasten the end of this health crisis. And we could also have more policy support that would help. But there are many downside risks. We could have worse news on the health front, and we could have greater financial turmoil at a time when debt is at the highest level in recorded history. And we have rising geopolitical tensions that could also derail the recovery,” said Gopinath.

Read More

She added that the road to recovery will be a difficult ascent and gave recommendations on how policies could be designed to put economies on a healthy growth path.

“First, it is essential that fiscal and monetary policy are not prematurely withdrawn as this crisis is far from over. Second, we need much greater international collaboration to end this health crisis by making sure that when once new treatments and vaccines are available, then it will be produced a sufficient scale to be available widely in all countries. And lastly, policies should be designed towards putting economies on a path towards more sustainable, inclusive and prosperous growth,” said Gopinath.

Related Topics
IMF International Monetary Fund Global Economy Economic Recovery COVID-19 pandemic
Share this story
Previous article
Seeking to close gap, Trump bashes Biden on fracking as campaign intensifies
Next article
Cross-border trade at risk due to scarcity of testing reagents

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Lockdowns key to recovery - IMF
Lockdowns key to recovery - IMF

LATEST STORIES

Court saves bank from losing cash
Court saves bank from losing cash

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

6 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

8 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

15 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

19 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Lessons learned lending money for 29 years now

Lessons learned lending money for 29 years now
Peter Muiruri 2 hours ago
The men wheeling Nairobi’s economy

The men wheeling Nairobi’s economy
Awal Mohammed and Fred Kagonye 3 hours ago
How to increase your value and influence at work

How to increase your value and influence at work
Hustle Team 3 hours ago
How cloud-based techs can address food insecurity

How cloud-based techs can address food insecurity
Francis Mwangi 1 day ago

Read More

Cross-border trade at risk due to scarcity of testing reagents

Business News

Cross-border trade at risk due to scarcity of testing reagents

Cross-border trade at risk due to scarcity of testing reagents

Safaricom’s half-year profits tipped to swell by 11pc

Business News

Safaricom’s half-year profits tipped to swell by 11pc

Safaricom’s half-year profits tipped to swell by 11pc

Sonko axed from Sh1 billion Ward Fund control

Business News

Sonko axed from Sh1 billion Ward Fund control

Sonko axed from Sh1 billion Ward Fund control

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.