×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

What an MBA has taught us

By Meresia Aloo | October 14th 2020 at 09:00:00 GMT +0300

To be an entrepreneur, no one will ask about your previous academic qualifications. All you need is a great idea, some capital and nerves of steel. Sounds simple, right? Wrong.

Any businessperson will tell you stories of bloody days in the trenches, and high ‘highs’ in the clouds. Others will consider sitting in a classroom and hearing from the experts what it really takes to be in this world.

But is there any value to an MBA? Or should one just take their chances in the messy field and dare to sink or swim?

Four business people who took the classroom route tell us if it was worth it. 

Anthony Makau, MD of Gelian hotels and Almak Aqua drillers company

Read More

More than anything, the MBA will open up your networks. The people you meet and interact with will change or expand your outlook. I am still in touch with those who were in my class. People share their experiences in business, which is more valuable than theoretical knowledge, because they have been through it all. Plus, when you share your experience or ask for guidance, you get what works or doesn’t work in the Kenyan business climate. Additionally, lecturers are very knowledgeable about entrepreneurship.

I would recommend an MBA to aspiring businesspeople. You get to learn a lot from the case studies that are a mix of local and international businesses. MBA has helped me get an insight of what people go through, how to overcome some of the things and even in my personal business, when I face some of these challenges such as financing, I am able to understand that through either a business plan or other things that we have done in the course, I can get the help I need.

I have also learnt how to react to certain situations. In class, every aspect of business is examined critically. If say it is marketing, you will critically assess your marketing plan, examine how and why companies failed with their marketing strategies and how yours compares. You also get to study local examples. All these have come in handy in my businesses. You get a Kenyan context and you are able to see and understand where the issues are. And that enables you to translate the lessons to your very own business.

Sahra Yasin Duale, a businesswoman and proprietor of Isiolo-based AL Munawar beauty and bridal shop

I got into business before I got my MBA. And now having completed my MBA, I must confess that I am totally a different person. I have mastered money management and can manage cash flows and ensure smooth running of the business. I am able to expertly monitor how money is being used no matter where I am. I run the business with the help of two sisters and I am able to mentor them on how to handle finances. I may consider moving the business to Nairobi or opening other branches and it is where I will apply fully all I learnt in the MBA programme.

Additionally, the networking you get in class is priceless. An MBA is not quite the same as doing a degree or a diploma. In that class you will meet managers, directors of different companies and CEOs, so it creates a very strong network and makes you understand businesses from different angles. Being in that class gave me a way forward and opened my eyes about what I want to do in future. My advice to other entrepreneurs is don’t sit with what you have. Go outside, study and get to know how people react to different problems, how they communicate and deal with different opinions.

Roy Akala, a businessman

The greatest skill I have learnt from my MBA is how to assess situations, decipher needs and figuring out the best way to provide a solution. It has also taught me the need to deploy resources effectively and efficiently, especially where there is need for returns on investments. At the moment I am in real estate developing houses for lease. This was an area I got into thanks to the course. I realised there was that need and I decided to find a solution for it, hence venturing into the Real Estate Industry.

I would recommend an MBA to entrepreneurs because the course is illuminating on so much. As an entrepreneur, you will find the course very useful as it helps an individual to know whether they are on the right track or not. There are high chances that you could actually be an entrepreneur but in the wrong area. Through some of the study units, one is able to detect whether they are struggling with the wrong thing or just doing things in an inefficient manner. You might be deploying resources but the returns are not efficient or might possibly lack value.

Lucy Kamau is a businesswoman and owner of Amida Entreprises

What I enjoyed most was getting lectures from business people like Manu Chandaria, Eva Muraya and PLO Lumumba. My favourite experience was the trip to Germany where we went to Mercedes Benz company and got a taste of how those cars are made from pre- to post-production and eventually to sales. I was amazed that they make close to 1,000 cars in a day. And that most of the taxis are Mercedes Benz.

We also got a chance to visit some few other small businesses and got to understand how businesses are done abroad. That experience alone gave me a wider picture of not just local exposure in business, but also international. In terms of management, when you look at how Manu Chandaria started his business to where he is now, through his lecture I’ve understood that it needs a lot of discipline, a lot of sacrifice and good investment.

I would recommend an MBA to entrepreneurs because it is very rich and broad; you will get to learn a lot about businesses. It will expand your thinking and the exposure you get is excellent.  

[email protected]    

Related Topics
MBA Entrepreneurship Business Tips Hustle Dr Pesa
Share this story
Previous article
Seeking a loan during a pandemic?
Next article
Countries turn to rapid antigen tests to contain second wave of COVID-19

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

From ‘Uhuru na Kazi’ to ‘the Hustler’: Journey of slogans
From ‘Uhuru na Kazi’ to ‘the Hustler’: Journey of slogans

LATEST STORIES

Court saves bank from losing cash
Court saves bank from losing cash

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

6 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

7 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

15 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

19 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Lessons learned lending money for 19 years now

Lessons learned lending money for 19 years now
Peter Muiruri 37 minutes ago
The men wheeling Nairobi’s economy

The men wheeling Nairobi’s economy
Awal Mohammed and Fred Kagonye 1 hour ago
How to increase your value and influence at work

How to increase your value and influence at work
Hustle Team 1 hour ago
How cloud-based techs can address food insecurity

How cloud-based techs can address food insecurity
Francis Mwangi 22 hours ago

Read More

Seeking a loan during a pandemic?

Hustle

Seeking a loan during a pandemic?

Seeking a loan during a pandemic?

Importance of trust in a business

Hustle

Importance of trust in a business

Importance of trust in a business

Tech firm that has fared well in tough corona era

Hustle

Tech firm that has fared well in tough corona era

Tech firm that has fared well in tough corona era

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.