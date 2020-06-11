×
I resigned, says ex-KPA manager

By Philip Mwakio | October 13th 2020 at 12:10:36 GMT +0300

Container at the Kenya Ports Authority

A senior Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Manager has refuted media reports that he was sacked from the parastatal and insisted that he resigned on his own volition.

Anthony Nyamancha, the former KPA Head of Procurement who was later sent to Kampala, Uganda to serve as Head of Liaison in the Great Lakes region that covers Uganda,Burundi and Rwanda said that he had tendered his resignation to KPA Acting Managing Director, Rashid Salim with effect from September 24, 2020.

He said that he communicated with KPA Human Resource department on his resolve and even attached a bankers cheque for a one-month basic salary as per human resource requirements on resignations.

 '' I was surprised to find articles that I was one of the senior officers who had been sacked,'' he said.

Nyamancha said that he had resigned to pursue personal interests including some very pressing family matters.
He sought to clarify that prior to his transfer to Kampala which he considered normal.

