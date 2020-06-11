×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Yahoo Groups closes for good mid-December 2020

By Fredrick Obura | October 13th 2020 at 10:05:59 GMT +0300

Yahoo will shut down Yahoo Group by mid-December due to a decline in usage over the last several years.

The Group said it will engage in building premium and trustworthy content to meet growing demand across properties following a surging demand from customers.

“Beginning December 15, the Yahoo Groups website will shut down and members will no longer be able to send or receive emails from Yahoo Groups. The product has seen a steady decline in usage over the last several years,” Yahoo Groups Team said in a statement.

The product was launched 20 years ago to connect people around their shared interests. It assisted users to navigate new towns, keep in touch with college friends, learn new skills, and build connections they may have lost or did not have in the first place.

Read More

On February 1, 2020, Yahoo removed online access to discussions and all other features except simple membership management, essentially turning all groups into mailing lists

This is not the first time Yahoo is shutting a product in business realignment strategy. In 2013, Yahoo shut seven products including its mobile app for Blackberry smartphones.

Related Topics
Yahoo Internet
Share this story
Previous article
Leipzig defender labels Man United ‘average’ ahead of Champions League encounter
Next article
Keeping the faith: Thousands pray in Portugal's main Catholic site for end to pandemic

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Problem at US telecoms giant causes global internet outages
Problem at US telecoms giant causes global internet outages

LATEST STORIES

The money minters of Marikiti
The money minters of Marikiti

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

5 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

7 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

14 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

18 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My three-year hell in the corridors of justice that almost cost me my firm

My three-year hell in the corridors of justice that almost cost me my firm
Wainaina Wambu 39 minutes ago
The money minters of Marikiti

The money minters of Marikiti
Peter Theuri 1 hour ago
Dance lessons: What we can learn from Jerusalema craze

Dance lessons: What we can learn from Jerusalema craze
XN Iraki 3 hours ago
What’s in a name? Why Rubis is ditching Kobil and Gulf brands

What’s in a name? Why Rubis is ditching Kobil and Gulf brands
Macharia Kamau 10 hours ago

Read More

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness in participant

Sci & Tech

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness in participant

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness in participant

Kenya's mobile subscription rises due to Covid-19 restrictions

Sci & Tech

Kenya's mobile subscription rises due to Covid-19 restrictions

Kenya's mobile subscription rises due to Covid-19 restrictions

US sanctions turn up heat but Huawei serving European 5G clients

Sci & Tech

US sanctions turn up heat but Huawei serving European 5G clients

US sanctions turn up heat but Huawei serving European 5G clients

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.