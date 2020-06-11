Yahoo Groups closes for good mid-December 2020

Yahoo will shut down Yahoo Group by mid-December due to a decline in usage over the last several years.

The Group said it will engage in building premium and trustworthy content to meet growing demand across properties following a surging demand from customers.

“Beginning December 15, the Yahoo Groups website will shut down and members will no longer be able to send or receive emails from Yahoo Groups. The product has seen a steady decline in usage over the last several years,” Yahoo Groups Team said in a statement.

The product was launched 20 years ago to connect people around their shared interests. It assisted users to navigate new towns, keep in touch with college friends, learn new skills, and build connections they may have lost or did not have in the first place.

On February 1, 2020, Yahoo removed online access to discussions and all other features except simple membership management, essentially turning all groups into mailing lists

This is not the first time Yahoo is shutting a product in business realignment strategy. In 2013, Yahoo shut seven products including its mobile app for Blackberry smartphones.