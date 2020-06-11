×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Half of Kenyans lack title deeds, says Lands CS Karoney

By Nehemiah Okwembah | October 13th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Lands CS Farida Karoney (right) and CAS Gideon Mung'aro address squatters at Mikanjuni village in Kilifi County on Saturday, October 10, 2020. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

The national government has started the resettlement of more than 1,300 families on a 91-acre piece of land at Mikanjuni, Kilifi County.

This emerged as the government, through Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney, revealed that half of Kenyans don’t have land title deeds for their parcels.

According to Ms Karoney, President Uhuru is committed to solving the land problem at the Coast.

She said the land was bought from a private investor near Mtwapa town, and the government was surveying and adjudicating it for resettlement purposes.

Read More

“The land was purchased this year following a directive issued by the President in 2017. Because of the purchase, more than 1,300 families will no longer be termed as squatters,” she said.

Ms Karoney was accompanied by Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro, Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga and Kilifi Woman Representative Gertrude Mbeyu.

Also present during the visit to Mikanjuni village, where the leaders had gone to assess the adjudication process, were Kilifi Lands Executive Maureen Mwagovya and Member of County Assembly 

She added that the adjudication will include mapping out settlement areas, public utility spaces, roads and schools.

“There is no standard acreage for allocating the squatters and during the survey, we will make provision for social amenities,” added Ms Karoney.

Residents of Coast region have been facing challenges in owning land and the government has issued more than 70,000 title deeds in the area since 2016. By 2022, at least two-thirds of the population should have title deeds, the CS said.

Related Topics
Nehemiah Okwembah Kilifi County Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney
Share this story
Previous article
79-year-old politician caps career with PhD
Next article
Centum hands over 74 houses

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kingi: Tender for hospital was open, above board
Kingi: Tender for hospital was open, above board

LATEST STORIES

Teachers upbeat despite low turnout of students as learning resumes
Teachers upbeat despite low turnout of students as learning resumes

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

5 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

6 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

14 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

17 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Dance lessons: What we can learn from Jerusalema craze

Dance lessons: What we can learn from Jerusalema craze
XN Iraki 38 minutes ago
What’s in a name? Why Rubis is ditching Kobil and Gulf brands

What’s in a name? Why Rubis is ditching Kobil and Gulf brands
Macharia Kamau 7 hours ago
I fell asleep while giving birth

I fell asleep while giving birth
Yvonne Kawira 22 hours ago
Men on preventive HIV pill infected, but why?

Men on preventive HIV pill infected, but why?
Gatonye Gathura 23 hours ago

Read More

NCBA, Tatu City enter into mortgage financing deal

Home & Away

NCBA, Tatu City enter into mortgage financing deal

NCBA, Tatu City enter into mortgage financing deal

Developer appeals ruling on project

Home & Away

Developer appeals ruling on project

Developer appeals ruling on project

Centum subsidiary to hand over villas at Lake Victoria city

Home & Away

Centum subsidiary to hand over villas at Lake Victoria city

Centum subsidiary to hand over villas at Lake Victoria city

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.