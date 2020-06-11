Counties hire more revenue clerks

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong.

Busia and Kakamega counties have sought to strengthen checks in revenue collection systems by training clerks with a focus on netting more money.

The counties, which recorded a drop in revenue collection due to Covid-19 pandemic, have started implementing strategies to help them increase the amount of revenue collected.

Busia County, which projected to net Sh504.5 million in financial year that ended June 30, 2020 managed a paltry Sh225.83 million.

In 2018/2019 fiscal year, Governor Sospeter Ojaamong’s administration again missed its target by Sh155 million, as only Sh298 million was raised against a targeted Sh453 million.

The latest report by controller of budget for the 2019/20 financial year shows that low revenue collection was realised.

“The significant decrease was attributed to closure of markets in the entire county due to the coronavirus pandemic, which affected collection of levies,” read the report.

In March this year, Members of the County Assembly expressed concern that the border county records low revenue every financial year, with some alleging the money is pocketed by revenue collectors due to loopholes in the system.

They were contributing to a motion sponsored by Moses Ochieng (Burumba) that proposed revenue collectors wear uniforms without pockets to help curb theft of revenue.

Speaking when he addressed the newly recruited officers, Kakamega Deputy Governor Philip Kutima said the county managed to collect just Sh1.2 billion against the targeted Sh1.6 billion in last financial year.

“Our county is capable of collecting up to Sh3 billion in revenue. What has been recorded in the past has been too little,” said Kutima. The county executive for Finance Beatrice Sabana urged the newly appointed officials to uphold high levels of integrity.