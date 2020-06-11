NCBA and Tatu City enter into mortgage financing deal

NCBA has partnered with Tatu City to enable homeowners’ access mortgages at the 5,000-acre Special Economic Zone on Nairobi’s doorstep.

Under the deal, NCBA will provide a suite of options to prospective homeowners including plot purchase, construction financing, and buy-and-build property finance loans. Salaried homebuyers at Tatu City will have payment terms up to retirement age and non-salaried customers will have terms up to the age of 65. Buy-and-build financing is available up to 100 per cent, enabling customers to buy a plot and construct simultaneously.

“We believe that accessible homeownership is the right of every citizen. Tatu City’s ability to offer aspiring homeowners innovative mortgage products from NCBA underscores our commitment to providing homes for all income groups,” said Tatu City Head of Residential Sales Beatrice Njeri.

Businesses at Tatu City have Special Economic Zone benefits, such as reduced corporate taxes and zero-rated VAT in the city.

