×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

NCBA and Tatu City enter into mortgage financing deal

By Sara Okuoro | October 12th 2020 at 09:30:00 GMT +0300

NCBA has partnered with Tatu City to enable homeowners’ access mortgages at the 5,000-acre Special Economic Zone on Nairobi’s doorstep.

Under the deal, NCBA will provide a suite of options to prospective homeowners including plot purchase, construction financing, and buy-and-build property finance loans. Salaried homebuyers at Tatu City will have payment terms up to retirement age and non-salaried customers will have terms up to the age of 65. Buy-and-build financing is available up to 100 per cent, enabling customers to buy a plot and construct simultaneously.

“We believe that accessible homeownership is the right of every citizen. Tatu City’s ability to offer aspiring homeowners innovative mortgage products from NCBA underscores our commitment to providing homes for all income groups,” said Tatu City Head of Residential Sales Beatrice Njeri.

Businesses at Tatu City have Special Economic Zone benefits, such as reduced corporate taxes and zero-rated VAT in the city.

Read More

Related Topics
Tatu City NCBA Mortgage Home Ownership Affordable Housing Real Estate Special Economic Zone
Share this story
Previous article
Liverpool's Naby Keita tests positive for coronavirus
Next article
Solskjaer provides update on Man United's Director of Football search

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid-19 widens cracks in off-plan home ownership
Covid-19 widens cracks in off-plan home ownership

LATEST STORIES

Nakuru health officials break down reasons for surge in Covid cases
Nakuru health officials break down reasons for surge in Covid cases

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

4 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

5 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

13 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

17 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

I fell asleep while giving birth

I fell asleep while giving birth
Yvonne Kawira 1 hour ago
Men on preventive HIV pill infected, but why?

Men on preventive HIV pill infected, but why?
Gatonye Gathura 2 hours ago
Banishing consciousness: How anaesthesia works

Banishing consciousness: How anaesthesia works
Graham Kajilwa 2 hours ago
The health concern bubbling under the surface

The health concern bubbling under the surface
Mercy Kahenda and Yvonne Kawira 3 hours ago

Read More

Developer appeals ruling on project

Home & Away

Developer appeals ruling on project

Developer appeals ruling on project

Centum subsidiary to hand over villas at Lake Victoria city

Home & Away

Centum subsidiary to hand over villas at Lake Victoria city

Centum subsidiary to hand over villas at Lake Victoria city

State plans to set up centre of excellence at Konza

Home & Away

State plans to set up centre of excellence at Konza

State plans to set up centre of excellence at Konza

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.