×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Craze for social media likes fuels street snapping

By Kirsten Kanja | October 12th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Sundays in the Nairobi city centre are nowadays strikingly different from the other days of the week.

The uptight professionals in ill-fitting suits and wide blouses rushing against time to get to their white collar jobs by 9am are replaced by the trendy, sassy and bright youngsters minding their images.

Teens and young adults, some in their 20s, have now become a staple in the central business district on Sundays.

They are always well dressed, adorning themselves with the trendiest clothes, shoes and bling.

Read More

From a distance, you can hear the drums and beats of hip hop music playing from their smart-phones.

Their passion for fashion is e ident in the edgy hairstyles they wear, their jewelry and accessory choices as well as make-up and nail techniques donned by the girls in the groups.

But what brings these young people to the CBD every other Sunday?

It’s all business

Arthur Mwangangi, a 20-year-old street photographer, says for him, it is all business.

He charges friends and acquaintances a fee for professional photographs, and advertises his work on social media.

“The rates range from Sh500 to Sh5,000, depending on the number of photographs a client wants. Sunday is the best day because the streets are not crowded, and I am here every week,” says Mwangangi.

Benjamin Wilson, another photographer, says street photography is a serious undertaking for him, as he hopes to make a career out of it.

“I own a company called Haim Photography and hope to one day employ people and run a studio,” he says.

Wilson, who has been practicing the craft on Sundays for a year, says the biggest challenge is getting clients, as well as the random insecurity within the city centre, with several of his friends having lost cameras to thieves riding on motorbikes.

Most of the youngsters use the pictures for social media, specifically Instagram.

“We come here for the drip, you know?” says Jessie, 21, referring to the slang word that means “extremely fashionable”.

Jessie is part of another group of young street photographers, and says he and his friends go to the CBD every Sunday just to take good pictures for their Instagram accounts.

“We want to showcase our fashion and street wear. Everyone here loves social media, and I am personally interested in a career as an influencer or social media manager,” he says.

Jessie hopes to get exposure from the photoshoots and the consequent social media posts.

The shoots cannot take place without professional equipment, and they often involve several outfit changes and location modifications.

Fun and friends

“My main aim is to attract fashion brands to advertise with me. The likes and comments on Instagram are also a source of gratification,” says Samuel, 17, who insists on going by the street name Mexican Boss.

Some youth tag along to town just for the company, taking the time to hang out and have fun with friends.

“I came along just to be with my friends today, even though I am not a part of the shoot. I also come every Sunday, well dressed in case we decide to take some shots,” says Stewart Ngandu.

Street photography is not without ups and downs, however, and it begins to feel too crowded for some.

Sometimes tension runs high and fights break out, earning the young adults a reputation for being unruly.

Related Topics
Social Media
Share this story
Previous article
MCAs take home hefty allowances
Next article
TSC was right in ejecting Sossion from register, court declares

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?
Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

LATEST STORIES

Value of Unclaimed Assets hits Sh13billion
Value of Unclaimed Assets hits Sh13billion

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

4 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

5 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

13 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

17 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Men on preventive HIV pill infected, but why?

Men on preventive HIV pill infected, but why?
Gatonye Gathura 52 minutes ago
Banishing consciousness: How anaesthesia works

Banishing consciousness: How anaesthesia works
Graham Kajilwa 52 minutes ago
The health concern bubbling under the surface

The health concern bubbling under the surface
Mercy Kahenda and Yvonne Kawira 1 hour ago
The age of sex drive boosters

The age of sex drive boosters
Nancy Nzalambi 8 hours ago

Read More

Twitter flags Trump tweet for violating its rules on COVID-19 information

Sci & Tech

Twitter flags Trump tweet for violating its rules on COVID-19 information

Twitter flags Trump tweet for violating its rules on COVID-19 information

Every single Bitcoin product banned in UK

Sci & Tech

Every single Bitcoin product banned in UK

Every single Bitcoin product banned in UK

Counties linked to new fibre network

Sci & Tech

Counties linked to new fibre network

Counties linked to new fibre network

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.