×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

MCAs take home hefty allowances

By Dominic Omondi | October 12th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o. [File, Standard]

Members of County Assembly (MCAs), famed for their extravagance, have done it again.

Amidst massive job losses occasioned by Covid-19 containment measures, some county assemblies raided the public coffers to award themselves hefty sitting allowances between April and June.

Analysis of the latest report by the Controller of Budget shows that slightly over half of the 47 county assemblies increased the average monthly sitting allowance for MCAs and speakers during this period even as Kenyans were grappling with a harsh environment with 1.7 million losing jobs.

However, rather than heed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plea to take a pay-cut in the fight against the pandemic, the leaders pocketed more monthly sitting allowances compared to the pre-Covid period.

Seven county assemblies more than doubled sitting allowances for MCAs and speakers, with the biggest beneficiaries being those from Samburu who enjoyed a six-fold increase.

Read More

Each of the 28 Samburu MCAs took home an average of Sh123,409 in monthly allowance, an increase from Sh20,317 that they got in the nine months to March.   

The 31 MCAs in Marsabit more than doubled their average monthly sitting allowances during the period under review, taking home Sh201,212 compared to an average of Sh63,793 in the first nine months of the financial year that ended in June.

Nandi MCAs saw their monthly sitting allowances increase to Sh82,846 from Sh46,606.

Kirinyaga MCAs increased their allowances by 165 per cent, Isiolo, 149 per cent and Embu, 112 per cent.  

Machakos MCAs saw their average sitting allowances increase by 102 per cent, Migori (97.3 per cent), Kisumu (91.3 per cent), Nyeri (91.2 per cent), Kajiado (89 per cent).

Other MCAs that lined their pockets with more sitting allowances were those from Bungoma, Kiambu, Siaya, Kwale, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Nairobi, Kilifi, Makueni, Kericho, Nakuru and Taita Taveta.

However, there are county assemblies that spent less on MCAs’ sitting allowances.  

Sitting allowances for MCAs in Tana River were slashed by 159 per cent. Total expenditure on MCA’s sitting allowance reduced from Sh28,235,600 in the nine months to March to Sh22,684,500.  

Other county assemblies that saw their sitting allowances reduce include Turkana by 100 per cent, Homa Bay, 82 per cent, Laikipia, 73.6 per cent, Elgeyo Marakwet, 68.3 per cent.

Garissa, Tharaka Nithi, Busia, Mombasa, Narok, Kitui, Lamu, Nyamira also reduced their sitting allowances in period that also saw revenues collected by the national and county governments under perform.

Greatly hampered

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o, noted in the report that in Financial Year 2019/20, the assemblies spent Sh2.17 billion on MCAs sitting allowances against an approved budget allocation of Sh2.65 billion.

“This expenditure translates to 82 per cent of the approved MCAs sitting allowance budget, and a decrease from Sh2.2 billion spent in FY 2018/19,” said Nyakang’o, noting that own-source-revenues by counties were hampered by the adverse effects of Covid-19.

Kenya registered the first case of Covid-19 in March 13, with economic activities greatly hampered by the social distancing rules that the Government instituted afterwards in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic.  

Close to 1.7 million people lost their jobs as businesses adversely affected by these measures shut down, thousands others saw their salaries slashed with the Government collecting far less in taxes.

Leading by example, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto took an 80 per cent pay cut with money going towards the fight against the pandemic.

Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries saw their salaries slashed by a third while Principal Secretaries lost 20 per cent of their salaries.

Governors followed suit by taking 30 per cent pay cut, the same as the Chief Justice and his deputy. The other Supreme Court judges took a 20 per cent pay cut.

However, some MCAs, have not found it worthwhile to be philanthropic at a time when the nation is facing an existential crisis that is robing millions of their livelihood.

In total, counties’ budget was estimated at Sh499.62 billion with a big chunk of the money, Sh331.6 billion, going to recurrent expenditure such as salaries and sitting allowances.

Development spending comprised slightly over a third of this budget at Sh187.98 billion.

“During the reporting period, county governments spent Sh389.79 billion which translates to an overall absorption of 76.8 per cent which was a decline from 77.9 per cent attained in FY 2018/19 where total expenditure was Sh376.43 billion,” read the report.

A total of Sh279.27 billion was spent on recurrent expenditure and Sh104.51 billion on development activities. Development expenditure represented an absorption rate of 55.6 per cent, and was 27.2 per cent of total expenditure in the reporting period.

Related Topics
pandemic MCA Allowances MP Allowance
Share this story
Previous article
Developer appeals ruling on project
Next article
Craze for social media likes fuels street snapping

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Gor Mahia head coach Steven Pollack leaves perennial KPL champs
Gor Mahia head coach Steven Pollack leaves perennial KPL champs

LATEST STORIES

Value of Unclaimed Assets hits Sh13billion
Value of Unclaimed Assets hits Sh13billion

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

4 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

5 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

13 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

17 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Men on preventive HIV pill infected, but why?

Men on preventive HIV pill infected, but why?
Gatonye Gathura 52 minutes ago
Banishing consciousness: How anaesthesia works

Banishing consciousness: How anaesthesia works
Graham Kajilwa 52 minutes ago
The health concern bubbling under the surface

The health concern bubbling under the surface
Mercy Kahenda and Yvonne Kawira 1 hour ago
The age of sex drive boosters

The age of sex drive boosters
Nancy Nzalambi 8 hours ago

Read More

Money remittance firm invites regulator over questionable transfers

Money & Careers

Money remittance firm invites regulator over questionable transfers

Money remittance firm invites regulator over questionable transfers

Only five counties hit their revenue targets

Money & Careers

Only five counties hit their revenue targets

Only five counties hit their revenue targets

KRA appoints a new Commissioner of Domestic Taxes

Money & Careers

KRA appoints a new Commissioner of Domestic Taxes

KRA appoints a new Commissioner of Domestic Taxes

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.