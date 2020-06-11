×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Developer appeals ruling on project

By Benard Sanga | October 12th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Workers at Naurus Beach apartments construction site hold a demonstration at the site in Mombasa County on October 10, 2020, against a court order that stopped construction at the site. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

A Mombasa developer has appealed a court decision stopping the construction of a Sh1.5 billion block of apartments in Nyali.

The construction of the project, fronted by Mbesa Investments Limited, was on June 24 stopped by Mombasa County following complaints by neighbours.

The developer moved to Mombasa High Court on July 3 where Justice Erick Ogola issued an order allowing the project to continue, pending hearing and determination of the case against the county government.

On July 10, Fahad Ahmed Bayusuf, one of the neighbours, filed a motion to be enjoined in the petition as an interested party, saying any decision to be made by the court would affect him.

During the ruling last Monday to allow Mr Bayusuf to be enjoined in the petition, Justice Ogola rescinded the order he issued on July 3 allowing the construction works to continue.

Read More

This turn of events has seen the developer move to the Court of Appeal to contest Justice Ogola’s latest order.

Judge erred

The developer’s lawyer, Salim Said, yesterday said the judge erred in issuing an order as no party had asked the court to stop the construction work pending the determination of the case.

On Friday and Saturday, over 300 construction workers and suppliers staged demonstrations in Nyali, accusing the court of rendering them jobless after it stopped the project.

The protesters chanted slogans against the Judiciary, accusing the courts of protecting the interests of one tycoon at the expense of a majority of workers.

Related Topics
Mombasa High Court Real Estate Naurus Beach apartments Mbesa Investments Limited Housing
Share this story
Previous article
COVID-hit Ireland draw with Wales, Haaland hits Norway hat-trick
Next article
MCAs take home hefty allowances

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Nakuru rent slump dims outlook for landlords
Nakuru rent slump dims outlook for landlords

LATEST STORIES

Value of Unclaimed Assets hits Sh13billion
Value of Unclaimed Assets hits Sh13billion

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

4 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

5 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

13 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

17 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Men on preventive HIV pill infected, but why?

Men on preventive HIV pill infected, but why?
Gatonye Gathura 52 minutes ago
Banishing consciousness: How anaesthesia works

Banishing consciousness: How anaesthesia works
Graham Kajilwa 52 minutes ago
The health concern bubbling under the surface

The health concern bubbling under the surface
Mercy Kahenda and Yvonne Kawira 1 hour ago
The age of sex drive boosters

The age of sex drive boosters
Nancy Nzalambi 8 hours ago

Read More

Centum subsidiary to hand over villas at Lake Victoria city

Home & Away

Centum subsidiary to hand over villas at Lake Victoria city

Centum subsidiary to hand over villas at Lake Victoria city

State plans to set up centre of excellence at Konza

Home & Away

State plans to set up centre of excellence at Konza

State plans to set up centre of excellence at Konza

Firm opens hub for prefabricated buildings in Athi River

Home & Away

Firm opens hub for prefabricated buildings in Athi River

Firm opens hub for prefabricated buildings in Athi River

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.