Community, firm fight over 8,000-acre land near Naivasha Dry Port

A section of the Naivasha Dry Port. [File, Standard]

Over 1,200 families living on land next to the Naivasha Dry Port have moved to court to block Kiambu Nyakinyua Farmers Company Limited (KNFCL) from accessing it.

The Olongonot Maasai Community through its chairman Saitoti Ole Suwakei yesterday told the court that strangers had invaded their land and had started erecting structures.

They want the court to restrain the company and its agents from accessing the 8,928-acre land and to stop ongoing construction works.

In the application, the community avers that they are the legal possessors of the land and have been occupying it since 1964, under the adverse possession principle.

The land documents seen by The Standard show the land was registered to KNFCL on June 14, 1973.