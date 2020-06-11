×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Community, firm fight over 8,000-acre land near Naivasha Dry Port

By Daniel Chege | October 9th 2020 at 09:00:00 GMT +0300

A section of the Naivasha Dry Port. [File, Standard]

Over 1,200 families living on land next to the Naivasha Dry Port have moved to court to block Kiambu Nyakinyua Farmers Company Limited (KNFCL) from accessing it.

The Olongonot Maasai Community through its chairman Saitoti Ole Suwakei yesterday told the court that strangers had invaded their land and had started erecting structures.

They want the court to restrain the company and its agents from accessing the 8,928-acre land and to stop ongoing construction works.

In the application, the community avers that they are the legal possessors of the land and have been occupying it since 1964, under the adverse possession principle.

Read More

The land documents seen by The Standard show the land was registered to KNFCL on June 14, 1973. 

Related Topics
Kiambu Nyakinyua Farmers Company Limited Naivasha Dry Port KNFCL Olongonot Maasai Community
Share this story
Previous article
Maasai Mara loses three lions to poachers
Next article
Agency: Kemsa tenders irredeemably flawed

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uganda protests Naivasha dry port
Uganda protests Naivasha dry port

LATEST STORIES

Acquitted Westgate terror suspect abducted
Acquitted Westgate terror suspect abducted

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

1 day ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

2 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

10 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

14 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Third Kenyan film premieres on Netflix

Third Kenyan film premieres on Netflix
Stevens Muendo 1 hour ago
Experts: Reasons marine fishing in Kenya is suffering

Experts: Reasons marine fishing in Kenya is suffering
Benard Sanga 2 hours ago
Social hall now ready to reclaim lost glory

Social hall now ready to reclaim lost glory
Harold Odhiambo 9 hours ago
Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms
Steve Mokaya 23 hours ago

Read More

Munya suffers setback in enforcing new tea regulations

Business

Munya suffers setback in enforcing new tea regulations

Munya suffers setback in enforcing new tea regulations

Safaricom leads Zuku on data

Business

Safaricom leads Zuku on data

Safaricom leads Zuku on data

Uchumi opens debt servicing portal

Business

Uchumi opens debt servicing portal

Uchumi opens debt servicing portal

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.