Bidco bets on technology in the production line

By Fredrick Obura | October 8th 2020 at 05:25:00 GMT +0300

Inside Bidco's smart factory plant (PHOTO: Courtesy)

Bidco is betting on smart electrification solutions to improve its services at its latest production site in Ruiru.

The company taps Schneider Electric for the installation of both hardware and software suite that will provide its operations team with the ability to power and maintain the factory’s existing production lines.

It will as well as ensure the facility is future-ready and can integrate renewable power sources with Internet-of-Things functionality.

“We were looking for electrical technologies that would create efficiency and allow for scalability as we look towards increasing the facility’s site and operations,” said the Bidco Africa Group team led by Group Chairman, Mr. Vimal Shah. “ We found a partner in Schneider Electric who implemented a solution that adapted to our needs, was able to operate a robust electrical backbone that is fault-tolerant and future-ready to support our operations” he added.

The solution is based on Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure platform, the digital backbone connecting operational technology (OT) solutions with the latest in IT technology to unlock trapped value in operations and leverage the true potential of the Internet of Things.

Read More

The hardware includes internet-enabled primary and secondary medium voltage distribution equipment, as well as electrification products for automation. The software includes EcoStruxure Substation Operation, a digital control system for electrical installations that will improve how the site’s substation infrastructure is operated, maintained, and protected, and monitored. The next stage for Bidco is to connect all its manufacturing plants to be able to monitor production levels and anticipate and mitigate downtime before it happens.

“This facility is futuristic and we’re proud to be able to play our part in helping ensure it is going to maintain its technological edge thanks to its state-of-the-art electrical infrastructure,” said Carol Koech, Schneider Electric, Country President East Africa.

She noted that the technology will provide a reliable electrical distribution network while aiding Bidco to be ready for future growth with concepts such as being Internet-of-Things-ready.

