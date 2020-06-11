Firms create sustainable micro-factories to treat water

IoT Accelerator, Telenor Connexion will provide global connectivity to Wayout's sustainable micro-factories starting in East Africa and expanding into the Middle East, Asia Pacific and other markets in 2021.

Wayout has engineered plug-and-play micro-factories for local production of clean, filtered water, with a minimal eco footprint.

The micro-factories offer an advanced water purification system, powered by solar panels.

According to the United Nations, three in 10 people lack access to safely managed drinking water services.

"Perfect drinking water should be a human right. Our idea is to make access easy and reliable. Our connected sustainable micro-factories enable infrastructure solutions and business opportunities for providing perfect drinking water locally, whilst reducing the environmental impact globally. We want to let it flow,” said Ulf Stenerhag, CEO Wayout.

Read More

Wayout's local solution eliminates the unnecessary logistics of bottling and transporting pre-packaged glass or plastic bottles.

Each module is fully automated and can filter 70,000 liters of water, remove up to eight tons of carbon dioxide and up to 200,000 plastic bottles every month.

The micro-factories are managed by a smartphone application to manage operations, monitor performance, and launch auto-cleaning.

Wayout's local operations depend on reliable global connectivity. Powered by Ericsson IoT Accelerator, Telenor Connexion delivers the cellular IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity management services, SIM cards and all necessary agreements with local operators to provide truly global service.

Ericsson IoT Accelerator is a global IoT platform, enabling cost-efficient IoT connectivity management and operations for any enterprise of any scale, using the secure, scalable and standardized worldwide mobile network infrastructure.

"Together with Telenor Connexion and Wayout, we are using our global IoT platform to deliver business and societal value and contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals," said Ericsson’s Head of IoT, Kiva Allgood.