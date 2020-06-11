×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US commits Sh750 million to revive tourism in Kenya

By Moses Omusolo | October 8th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

The US Government plans to pump over Sh750 million into Kenya’s tourism recovery efforts.

The money coming through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will be spent on a new, three-year Local Works program which will provide up to USD7 million (Sh759.4 million) to support local communities in the Mara landscape and Northern and Coastal Kenya as they recover from the loss of tourism and livelihoods because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa and US Ambassador Kyle McCarter announced the program during their recent visit to the Mara Naboisho Conservancy.

The two leaders revealed that Local Works is expected to engage local Kenyan leaders and community members to design solutions that will attract and increase private-sector investment, support the economic empowerment of local communities, especially for women and youth, as well as enhance the capacity of community conservancies to gain access to funding necessary for them to thrive and establish stable livelihoods. 

“The program highlights the US Government's priority to support partnerships that are Kenyan-owned, Kenyan-led, and Kenyan-managed at the local level,” said the Agency in a statement.

Read More

According to USAID, working with locally led conservancies will provide a pathway to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities in Kenya. 

“The leadership and members of the conservancies will drive the program, which will pursue what they identify as their highest priorities,” it said.

As a result, USAID noted that the Local Works program targets vast geographic areas that are home to some of the most vulnerable communities in Kenya.

 “The target areas have a history of the highest levels of economic insecurity and conflict, poverty rates over and above the national average, chronic food-insecurity, and inadequate access to quality health care. These areas have disproportionately high unemployed youth populations and significant gender disparities,” it added.

The target beneficiaries are also noted to be grappling with various environmental threats, including high levels of wildlife poaching, invasions of desert locusts, and landscapes exposed to severe degradation because of unplanned grazing. 

“Communities and landowners in these landscapes depend heavily on nature-based tourism, conservation and other conservation-compatible uses of land for their livelihoods and socio-economic well-being,” said USAID.

The new investment comes as the US Government has already provided some USD50 million (Sh5.4 billion) in COVID-19 related assistance to Kenya.

“To conclude the trip, Acting Administrator Barsa and Ambassador McCarter announced the donation of 200 U.S.-manufactured ventilators for use in Kenyan health facilities that are treating patients with COVID-19,” said the US agency.  

Related Topics
Tourism USAID Local Works COVID-19 pandemic
Share this story
Previous article
Anti-riot police tear-gas crowd ahead of Ruto’s Nyamira visit
Next article
Court divided over Google bid to end Oracle copyright suit

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

When job loss pushes you into into entrepreneurship
When job loss pushes you into into entrepreneurship

LATEST STORIES

'Forget about wheelbarrows'- Raila tells Ruto
'Forget about wheelbarrows'- Raila tells Ruto

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

1 day ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

2 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

9 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

13 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms
Steve Mokaya 5 hours ago
Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers

Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers
Peter Theuri 6 hours ago
Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened

Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened
Dominic Omondi 7 hours ago
Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking

Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking
Lydiah Nyawira and Boniface Gikandi 15 hours ago

Read More

BAT watches as Ministry, Board resolve Lyft's registration

Business News

BAT watches as Ministry, Board resolve Lyft's registration

BAT watches as Ministry, Board resolve Lyft's registration

County goes digital in revenue collection to curb pilferage

Business News

County goes digital in revenue collection to curb pilferage

County goes digital in revenue collection to curb pilferage

Fire razes timber yards in Kisumu

Business News

Fire razes timber yards in Kisumu

Fire razes timber yards in Kisumu

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.