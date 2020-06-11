President Uhuru signs into law County Revenue Allocation Bill

President Uhuru Kenyatta (PHOTO: Courtesy)

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the 2020/2021 County Revenue Allocation Bill paving the way for the disbursement of exchequer funds to the Counties.

The new law allocates a sum of Sh369.87 billion in the current fiscal year to Counties and includes Sh316.5 billion of Equitable Share and Sh13.73 billion in Government of Kenya Conditional Grants.

Also included is Sh9.43 billion from the Road Maintenance/Fuel Levy as well as Sh30.2 billion in Loans and Grants.

The conditional allocation will be utilized in provision of services such as leasing of medical equipment and rehabilitation of youth polytechnics across all the 47 Counties.

The Bill was presented to the Head of State for signature by Speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka at a ceremony attended by Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani.

Three senators from Coast have told governors to use the funds prudently after the Senate resolve the stalemate over the county revenue sharing formula.

Mombasa senator Mohamed Faki, Mr Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi) and Issa Boy of Kwale told governors to use funds for what they were intended for and avoid leakages and corruption.

At the same time, the senators called on the auditor general, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the director of criminal investigation to up their game in order to fix corruption in the counties.

The senators also urged members of the public to act as whistle blowers and report when they found funds meant for projects in their areas have been embezzled.