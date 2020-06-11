Fire razes down timber yards in Kisumu

Fire destroys two timber yards at Dona, Kondele in Kisumu. [Dennish Ochieng', Standard]

Property of unknown value has been destroyed by a fire that gutted down twin timber yard at Dona, Kondele in Kisumu on Thursday.

The fire that started a few minutes past midnight left a trail of destruction before Kisumu County and Kibos Sugar Mill fire engines arrived to combat it. Firefighter extinguishes fire that destroyed twin timber yards and other nearby premises in its wake. [Dennish Ochieng', Standard]

The cause of the fire is yet to be established but there are suspicions that it could have been an electric fault.

Nearby premises were also affected by the fire.

A child whose parents had fled from the fire was rescued and is safe.

