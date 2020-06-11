×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Farmers want Mumias to stop selling cane to rival millers

By Brian Kisanji | October 7th 2020 at 03:34:10 GMT +0300

Mumias Sugar factory premises (PHOTO: File)

KAKAMEGA, KENYA: Sugarcane farmers allied to Mumias Sugar Company now want the miller to stop selling its cane to rivals.

Farmers in the region are optimistic that the current receiver-manager Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao will help revive the company only if he can invest more in cane development and stopping the sale of mature cane to neighboring millers.

The demand comes after the resumption of milling at the once giant company was put on track by recent planting of over 700 acres of cane in its nucleus estate.

But farmers are calling on the receiver-manager to ensure that the cane is not sold to other millers when it matures.
Last year the miller's management announced they were selling mature sugarcane on the firm's nucleus estate to its rivals.

The neighbouring Busia Sugar Industry (BSI) and Nzoia Sugar Company were the major buyers of sugarcane from Mumias.

Read More

The farmers led by Peter Salasia said they will support the receiver-manager in his efforts but cautioned against the sale of sugarcane.

"Our miller has been too brotherly to our rivals around but we need to stop any sale of sugarcane and now concentrate on our own revival," said Salasia.

The farmers now feel with the current cane development being done at the nucleus estate they too can get back to sugarcane farming.

Mumias has not milled for over 18 months due to factors like lack of raw materials.
If well maintained the over 8000 acres of nucleus estate would help supply enough raw material to the millers.

Kakamega county government under Governor Wycliffe Oparanya had set aside Sh100 million for cane development in the Mumias sugar belt and its environs to boost ongoing efforts of reviving the struggling miller.

The money was factored in the 2020/2021 budget and will be a revolving fund and given out as loans to cane farmers to boost production.
 

Related Topics
Mumias Sugar Muhoroni Sugar Chemelil Cane Poaching
Share this story
Previous article
Health CS Kagwe bans Nicotine pouches, LYFT
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Farmers warn against delays in privatisation of sugar factories
Farmers warn against delays in privatisation of sugar factories

LATEST STORIES

Al-Shabaab release two Cuban doctors abducted last year
Al-Shabaab release two Cuban doctors abducted last year

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

3 hours ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

1 day ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

8 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

12 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How to earn customer loyalty

How to earn customer loyalty
Pauline Muindi 5 hours ago
Creative ways to boost your sales online

Creative ways to boost your sales online

Winnie Makena 6 hours ago
When job loss pushes you into into entrepreneurship

When job loss pushes you into into entrepreneurship
Peter Muiruri 7 hours ago
Unusual ways to raise capital

Unusual ways to raise capital
Hustle Team 8 hours ago

Read More

Mobile cash transactions hit a record Sh474b in August

Business News

Mobile cash transactions hit a record Sh474b in August

Mobile cash transactions hit a record Sh474b in August

Aviators uneasy over KQ merger bid

Business News

Aviators uneasy over KQ merger bid

Aviators uneasy over KQ merger bid

Uchumi begins to vet creditors

Business News

Uchumi begins to vet creditors

Uchumi begins to vet creditors

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.