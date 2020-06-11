JamboPay inks revenue collection deal with Malawi’s second largest city

JamboPay signs revenue collection deal with Blantyre City Council, Malawi

E-payments services firm JamboPay has extended its operations in Malawi.

This is after inking a deal to finance, develop, and operationalise an automated revenue collection infrastructure for Blantyre City Council (BCC), Malawi's second-largest city.

JamboPay, whose holding company is WebTribe, will invest Sh219 million ($2.03) for the project whose procurement process was overseen by the Public-Private Partnership Commission of Malawi.

Speaking during the signing ceremony on Tuesday, BCC Mayor Wild Ndipo said that the move to partner with JamboPay was geared towards increasing transparency and revenue collection.

"This will greatly change the face of our city," he said.

JamboPay chief executive Danson Muchemi thanked the BCC and Private Public Partnership commission of Malawi for the partnership which he pointed out will lead to efficiency and transparency in revenue collection for Blantyre City.

“We look forward to deploying our many years of experience in electronic payments and our robust technology towards the realization of better services and improved revenue collection by the Blantyre City Council,” Said Mr. Muchemi.

Parking Payments in Blantyre will be among the services that will be digitized in the engagement.

JamboPay, with 11-year experience, in electronic payments, operates in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Ghana provides digital payments services to over 5,200 institutions s enabling revenue collection on mobile, web, banks, and over a network of independent agents.

The company has announced plans to list at the Nairobi Stock Exchange in four years where it seeks to raise Sh9.6 billion.