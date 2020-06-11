MansaX records 9-month annualised return of 23.3 per cent

Standard Investment Bank has released the Q3 2020 performance for its flagship product MansaX, reporting an annualised return of 23.3 per cent for the 9 months of the year 2020.

This is a 1.21 per cent increase compared to the same period last year when MansaX reported an annualized return of 22.09 per cent.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic environment has been characterised by uncertainty in the local and global markets.

“In the final quarter of the year, our priority remains not only giving our clients the best returns, but also maintaining the conservative trading model which ensures we protect investors’ capital. To that end, we will continue to trade cautiously, using our long/short model, which is ideal in the prevailing market volatility,” said Nahashon Mungai, SIB’s Executive Director for Global Markets in a statement.

MansaX is a global, multi-asset strategy fund that exposes retail and institutional investors to markets in five key asset classes including currencies, commodities, precious metals, global stock indices and global single stocks as well as cash and cash equivalents.

It currently has assets under management worth over Sh2.2 billion.