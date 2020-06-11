×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

MansaX records 9-month annualised return of 23.3 per cent

By Sara Okuoro | October 7th 2020 at 01:31:00 GMT +0300

Standard Investment Bank has released the Q3 2020 performance for its flagship product MansaX, reporting an annualised return of 23.3 per cent for the 9 months of the year 2020.

This is a 1.21 per cent increase compared to the same period last year when MansaX reported an annualized return of 22.09 per cent.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic environment has been characterised by uncertainty in the local and global markets.

“In the final quarter of the year, our priority remains not only giving our clients the best returns, but also maintaining the conservative trading model which ensures we protect investors’ capital. To that end, we will continue to trade cautiously, using our long/short model, which is ideal in the prevailing market volatility,” said Nahashon Mungai, SIB’s Executive Director for Global Markets in a statement.

MansaX is a global, multi-asset strategy fund that exposes retail and institutional investors to markets in five key asset classes including currencies, commodities, precious metals, global stock indices and global single stocks as well as cash and cash equivalents.

Read More

It currently has assets under management worth over Sh2.2 billion.

Related Topics
Standard Investment Bank MansaX COVID-19 pandemic
Share this story
Previous article
No fans for Harambee Stars match against Zambia
Next article
Al-Shabaab release two Cuban doctors abducted last year

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Zimbabwe finance minister says COVID-19 won't hit economy as hard as elsewhere
Zimbabwe finance minister says COVID-19 won't hit economy as hard as elsewhere

LATEST STORIES

Al-Shabaab release two Cuban doctors abducted last year
Al-Shabaab release two Cuban doctors abducted last year

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

1 hour ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

1 day ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

8 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

12 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How to earn customer loyalty

How to earn customer loyalty
Pauline Muindi 3 hours ago
Creative ways to boost your sales online

Creative ways to boost your sales online

Winnie Makena 4 hours ago
When job loss pushes you into into entrepreneurship

When job loss pushes you into into entrepreneurship
Peter Muiruri 5 hours ago
Unusual ways to raise capital

Unusual ways to raise capital
Hustle Team 6 hours ago

Read More

Trade unions directed to conduct elections by next year

Money & Careers

Trade unions directed to conduct elections by next year

Trade unions directed to conduct elections by next year

IMF approves aid for world's 28 poorest countries

Money & Careers

IMF approves aid for world's 28 poorest countries

IMF approves aid for world's 28 poorest countries

Who pays for the toilet paper? The big questions of the work-from-home era

Money & Careers

Who pays for the toilet paper? The big questions of the work-from-home era

Who pays for the toilet paper? The big questions of the work-from-home era

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.