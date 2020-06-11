Nairobi businessman seeks justice over land

A city businessman is seeking justice at the Ombudsman office after claiming that his land has allegedly been auctioned by a bank.

Businessman Zaverchand Ramji Shah says he hopes that he will be able to get his land back.

He said he complained to NLC over the matter.

The NLC in 2019 wrote to the DCI, ministry of lands saying the Parklands title deed obtained fraudulently should be cancelled.

NLC said Landowners who may have used shortcuts to obtain their titles through fraudulent may soon lose them.

In reference to parcel number LR 209/6/13, Antipas Nyajwa, the Deputy Director at investigations and Forensic Services at the NLC said that the parcel was obtained fraudulently.

"This is to inform you that the NLC upon investigations into the ownership status of the above-mentioned parcel of land upon a complaint from Osundwa and company advocates acting for Zervachand Ramj Shah who claims to be registered owner of the parcel of land and upon an official search conducted at the registry we discovered that the parcel was transferred to Kurwa Limited company owned by Hon. Simon Kuria Kanyagi(the deceased) and wife Jerioth Wangui on April 22, 2008, signed by Susan Wange on behalf of Kurwa Limited to Mr.Karim Kanani is fraudulent and not tenable," the NLC officer said.