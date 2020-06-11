Kenyan banker wins prestigious energy manager of the year award

Albert Odiya Ouma Co-operative Bank manager. [Courtesy]

The Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) has awarded Albert Odiya Ouma the global recognition of Energy Manager of the Year-Sub Saharan Africa Region award.



The Co-operative Bank manager scoops the greatly coveted award in the engineering circles that is awarded to individuals who showcase the outstanding dedication, performance and accomplishment in the energy efficiency and renewable energy industry.



Ouma has implemented a strong energy management regime that has allowed the bank to run an impressive energy performance system for years.



According to Co-op Bank, it has experienced 20 per cent reduction in energy costs at their facilities that have implemented the energy management policy.

The bank has also realised an overall electricity cost reduction of 13 per cent from the various energy efficiency and conservation projects compared to the 2018 baseline.



Sub-Saharan Africa Region Energy Manager of the Year Award is a yearly event awarded to different engineers all around the world. Ouma’s award comes after that of Namibian Elron Awase who was the Managing Director, Tesla Energy Solutions at the time he won the award.



Ouma has a long career in the engineering field and has conducted over 50 Energy Audits ranging from Buildings, Hotels, Manufacturing Industries, Flower Farms and Pipelines.