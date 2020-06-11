×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenyan banker wins prestigious energy manager of the year award

By Judah Ben-Hur | October 6th 2020 at 03:33:33 GMT +0300

Albert Odiya Ouma Co-operative Bank manager. [Courtesy]

The Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) has awarded Albert Odiya Ouma the global recognition of Energy Manager of the Year-Sub Saharan Africa Region award.

The Co-operative Bank manager scoops the greatly coveted award in the engineering circles that is awarded to individuals who showcase the outstanding dedication, performance and accomplishment in the energy efficiency and renewable energy industry.

Ouma has implemented a strong energy management regime that has allowed the bank to run an impressive energy performance system for years.

According to Co-op Bank, it has experienced 20 per cent reduction in energy costs at their facilities that have implemented the energy management policy.

The bank has also realised an overall electricity cost reduction of 13 per cent from the various energy efficiency and conservation projects compared to the 2018 baseline.

Sub-Saharan Africa Region Energy Manager of the Year Award is a yearly event awarded to different engineers all around the world. Ouma’s award comes after that of Namibian Elron Awase who was the Managing Director, Tesla Energy Solutions at the time he won the award.

Ouma has a long career in the engineering field and has conducted over 50 Energy Audits ranging from Buildings, Hotels, Manufacturing Industries, Flower Farms and Pipelines.

Related Topics
Co-op Bank Clean energy Green energy
Share this story
Previous article
Tuskys appoints new Chief Financial Officer
Next article
Kenya to ratify key conventions promoting fishing in Indian Ocean

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Co-op Bank joins global war against wildlife trafficking
Co-op Bank joins global war against wildlife trafficking

LATEST STORIES

Schools to re-open on October 12
Schools to re-open on October 12

CHECKPOINT

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

6 hours ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

7 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

11 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?
Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

18 days ago

Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?
Julie Masiga 7 hours ago
Why the government has to print money

Why the government has to print money
Domnic Omondi 9 hours ago
Village where drug lords rule

Village where drug lords rule
Stephen Nzioka 10 hours ago
Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund

Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund
Kamau Muthoni 17 hours ago

Read More

US program to invest Sh3.2 billion in Kenyan women

Money & Careers

US program to invest Sh3.2 billion in Kenyan women

US program to invest Sh3.2 billion in Kenyan women

Kenya to ratify key conventions promoting fishing in Indian Ocean

Money & Careers

Kenya to ratify key conventions promoting fishing in Indian Ocean

Kenya to ratify key conventions promoting fishing in Indian Ocean

Tuskys appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Money & Careers

Tuskys appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Tuskys appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.