Google renames business software package Workspace

A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, US, July 27, 2020. [Reuters]

Alphabet Inc's con Tuesday announced Google Workspace as the new name for its package of business tools including email and document editing, replacing the G Suite brand introduced in 2016.

The rebranding coincides with the launch of features that integrate the various services, such as the ability to have a video chat with co-workers display in a small box at the corner of a document-editing window.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated sales of online business tools and forced vendors like Google and Microsoft Corp to refashion their offering in an effort to virtually mimic office routines, such as coffee breaks.

Google vice president Javier Soltero said the new name reflected that “work isn’t happening in a physical space that’s called an office anymore.”

The new features also will be available in the coming months to consumers who do not pay for Gmail, Google Docs and the other tools. Google said it has 2.6 billion accounts, including paid and free ones, that are active each month across those services.

