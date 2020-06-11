×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Spain detains software creator McAfee in Barcelona - police source

By Reuters | October 6th 2020 at 11:12:03 GMT +0300

John McAfee, an anti-virus software creator indicted in the United States on fraud charges, has been arrested in Barcelona airport, a Spanish police source said on Tuesday.

He was detained on Saturday as he was about to board a flight to Istanbul with a British passport, the source told Reuters, adding that he would be transferred to Spain’s capital Madrid to face an extradition process.

U.S. federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment on Monday against McAfee over charges that he evaded taxes and willfully failed to file returns.

That came shortly after the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed it had brought civil charges against McAfee, alleging he made over $23.1 million in undisclosed compensation from false and misleading cryptocurrency recommendations.

He is alleged to have earned millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies, as well as through consulting work, speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary.

Read More

Related Topics
McAfee Kaspersky
Share this story
Previous article
CDC revises guidance, says Covid-19 can spread through virus lingering in air
Next article
Pigamingi: Hybrids to the rescue of all golfers

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Cybercrime market sells servers for as little as $6 to launch attacks
Cybercrime market sells servers for as little as $6 to launch attacks

LATEST STORIES

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?
Julie Masiga 2 hours ago
Why the government has to print money

Why the government has to print money
Domnic Omondi 4 hours ago
Village where drug lords rule

Village where drug lords rule
Stephen Nzioka 5 hours ago
Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund

Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund
Kamau Muthoni 12 hours ago

Read More

60 per cent of Kenyans expect country to go fully cashless by 2033

Sci & Tech

60 per cent of Kenyans expect country to go fully cashless by 2033

60 per cent of Kenyans expect country to go fully cashless by 2033

Netflix India releases three episodes of 'Bad Boy Billionaires' amid legal tussle

Sci & Tech

Netflix India releases three episodes of 'Bad Boy Billionaires' amid legal tussle

Netflix India releases three episodes of 'Bad Boy Billionaires' amid legal tussle

India plans launch of own app store as alternative to Google, Apple - ET Now

Sci & Tech

India plans launch of own app store as alternative to Google, Apple - ET Now

India plans launch of own app store as alternative to Google, Apple - ET Now

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.