Tala farmers empowered towards agroforestry, food security

Tala farmers in Machakos County receiving the seedlings (PHOTO: Courtesy)

The Green Zones Development Support Project Phase II (GZDSPII) handed over 3000 seedlings and farm products including grains and fertilizer to farmers in Tala Machakos County towards promoting food security and agroforestry.

The handover ceremony held at Sengani Primary School was kick-started by a ceremonial tree planting session led by the Machakos County Commissioner Fred Ndunga and the GZDSP II Project Manager Jerome Mwanzia.

Speaking during the handover, the Country Commissioner noted the huge role the environment plays in food security and sustaining livelihoods. He noted the critical role of the forest adjacent communities in supplementing Government efforts in forest conservation.

"The National Government is committed to continuously working with Kenya Forest Service (KFS), the County Governments and the community in ensuring 10 per cent tree coverage for the nation is achieved by the set timeline," he reiterated

At the same event, the Project Manager urged the farmers to work together to attain greater good for their local community. He encouraged them to put to good use the farm supplements in order to also benefit other community members.

The function was also attended by the Head of Conservancy for Eastern region Beatrice Mbula, the Machakos County Ecosystem Conservator Mary Mwai, Deputy County Commissioner Matungulu Sub-County Abbas Mohamoud among other local administration officers and the community.