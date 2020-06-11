×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Airbus executive says aviation outlook worse than expected

By Reuters | October 5th 2020 at 10:00:00 GMT +0300

The logo of Airbus is seen at the Airbus Defence and Space facility in Elancourt, near Paris, France, July 1, 2020. [Reuters]

The outlook for the aviation industry has deteriorated again due to rising coronavirus infections and renewed travel restrictions, Airbus chief operating officer Michael Schoellhorn was quoted as saying on Saturday.

With air travel at a fraction of normal levels due to restrictions and travellers’ fears related to the pandemic, airlines have slowed deliveries of new aircraft.

Airbus has said it needs to shed 15,000 posts worldwide.

In an interview with the Handelsblatt business daily, Schoellhorn said the situation in early autumn was worse than the company had expected in the summer, adding that the planned 15,000 job cuts would be the minimum.

As some Airbus factories were already underutilized before the pandemic, labour unions now fear that the management could decide to shut down entire locations.

Read More

At least for Germany, Schoellhorn ruled out such a move.

“In terms of substance, I do not see any German locations at risk at the moment,” he said.

Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said last month the plane maker would do its best to cut costs without resorting to compulsory redundancies, but it could not guarantee they won’t happen.

In a letter to staff in September, Faury warned that Airbus may have to carry out compulsory layoffs after air travel failed to recover from the pandemic as quickly as anticipated.

Related Topics
Airbus IATA Aviation Industry Jobs COVID-19 pandemic
Share this story
Previous article
Alice Wahome, Ndindi Nyoro expected at DCI office over Murang’a clashes
Next article
Taiwan hopes Trump gets better so he can keep resisting China

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Digital divide that needs to be addressed to power gig economy in Kenya
Digital divide that needs to be addressed to power gig economy in Kenya

LATEST STORIES

State ‘prints’ Sh15b in one week to plug cash shortfall
State ‘prints’ Sh15b in one week to plug cash shortfall

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Children of the corn: Health impact of a maize-based diet

Children of the corn: Health impact of a maize-based diet
Pauline Muindi 37 minutes ago
My child wasn’t lazy, just dyslexic

My child wasn’t lazy, just dyslexic
Yvonne Kawira Mutisya 1 hour ago
The disturbing rise of colorectal cancer among the youth

The disturbing rise of colorectal cancer among the youth
Yvonne Kawira 1 hour ago
How your choice of contraceptive could affect your sex drive

How your choice of contraceptive could affect your sex drive
Nancy Nzalambi 2 hours ago

Read More

IATA calls for immediate lifting of travel restrictions in Africa

Business News

IATA calls for immediate lifting of travel restrictions in Africa

IATA calls for immediate lifting of travel restrictions in Africa

Country's fish produce on the decline

Business News

Country's fish produce on the decline

Country's fish produce on the decline

Investors turn to Mariakani for land deals

Business News

Investors turn to Mariakani for land deals

Investors turn to Mariakani for land deals

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.