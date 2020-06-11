Sonko, county on the spot over delay of Sh1b Dandora stadium

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in Nairobi on September 17, 2020. [David Njaaga, Standard]

An MCA is seeking answers from Governor Mike Sonko’s administration over the delayed completion of the multi-million shilling Dandora Stadium.

Dandora phase four MCA Francis Ngesa wants the county executive to explain why the project was yet to be completed. Ngesa also wants the county government to explain the steps it has taken to have the project completed as per the original stipulated plans.

“The county government had commenced works on the stadium but stalled midway for reasons not known,” Ngesa said while seeking a statement on the floor of the county assembly last week. “This has disillusioned many who would benefit from the stadium, which was scheduled for unveiling in July 2020.”

The construction of the stadium began in 2018 but stopped midway. Now, the Nairobi County Assembly Sports and Culture committee has been given two weeks to look into the matter and report back to the assembly.

The committee will also report on plans by the county government to resume works.

“If they don’t do it in two weeks’ time, we are going to lay the tuff ourselves. I am under a lot of pressure from my constituents to ensure construction continues,” Ngesa said.

This is not the first time the county executive has been put to task over the Dandora Stadium. In 2019, the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission launched investigations into alleged procurement illegalities and irregular payment of Sh196 million for the stadium.

The Sh1.03 billion worth of tender was awarded to M/s Scanjet Construction Limited.

Dandora was among other stadia such as Kawangware and Kihumbuini both allocated Sh250 million, and Ziwani (Sh186.6 million), which were also being investigated by the anti-graft agency.