BF Suma awards cars to top achievers

BF Suma Africa continent's top leader Amb. Susan Onyancha savours her new 2020 Discovery car that she won during this year's company car award ceremony in Nairobi.

24 Kenyans have been awarded new cars by BF Suma, a leading Pharmaceutical and health Products Company as part of its loyalty program.



In a ceremony staged in Nairobi, a star-studded cast of members saw their efforts rewarded with the latest state of art machines ranging from the discovery, Landcruiser's V8, Toyota Prado's among other brands.



The performers' stellar list includes Coast-based Purity Murimi, Jenifer Ndida, Derrick RA, with continent's top leader Amb. Susan Onyancha scooping a 2020 discovery valued at over Sh15 million.



"The all-encompassing royalty program gears towards rewarding the efforts members who have driven our business agenda, "said Susan.



Purity Murimi was elated with her new machine terming it as a dream come true.

"It is a great delight seeing our efforts rewarded by the company; this will go a long way in fostering excellence and hard work," said Purity.



The next recognition schedule will see top performers awarded with diverse offerings ranging from car awards, villa, and international travel awards, among other perks in five African nations.



Kenyan USA based health and nutrition expert Dr. Albert Githinji has been appointed as the continent's brand ambassador for the company.



BF Suma is a leading global pharmaceutical and health products developer, manufacturer, and distributor offering natural herbal formulated products.